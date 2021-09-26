“You’re like the kid with the divorced parents”: Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick has Julian Edelman torn on his allegiances

Tom Brady has an intriguing matchup ahead of him against Bill Belichick and the Pats in week four, making Julian Edelman confused about where he stands.

As you all definitely know, Brady became the greatest quarterback in NFL history after the Pats drafted him 199 overall in the 2000 NFL draft. He would win six Super Bowls with the team, cementing his status as the greatest quarterback to ever play the game.

Him and Bill Belichick will go down as the greatest QB-head coach duo in NFL history. In the later years of Brady’s career, Julian Edelman rose as his go-to target, as the Pats would win three Super Bowls with Brady, Belichick, and Edelman, with the receiver winning Super Bowl MVP in 2019.

February 3, 2019 Julian Edelman (10 rec, 141 yds) is named Super Bowl MVP and the Patriots defense locks down the Los Angeles Rams (13-3). Patriots win their incredible 6th Super Bowl in the last 18 years Hard to believe this was just 2 years ago pic.twitter.com/RGhOpnL3vS — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) February 3, 2021

However, Edelman doesn’t know who to support next week when the Pats take on the Buccaneers in Brady’s supposed ‘revenge game.’

Julian Edelman doesn’t know if he should support Tom Brady or Bill Belichick in NFL week 4

Brady and Edelman developed quite the chemistry over their years in New England, both on and off the field. Their bromance was well doccumented, and when Brady left the Patriots for the Buccaneers, Edelman was definitely torn apart by the news.

“He had me at hello.” – Julian Edelman on his bromance with Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/v1mjxljQLb — E60 (@E60) October 28, 2015

Now that Tampa Bay is set to take on New England next week, Edelman is unsure of where his heart lies. On one hand, he has his best friend quarterback who he played with for 10 seasons, the quarterback who took Edelman under his wing and made him a household name.

On the other side, he has the team that drafted him, the team that gave him a home in the NFL, and the team that helped him realize his NFL dreams. He played in New England for his whole career, and loyalty is a hard feeling to shake. Edelman expressed his weird feelings going into the game next week:

TB12 suiting up against the Patriots is gonna be strange. pic.twitter.com/FGcGVhEnHr — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 26, 2021

The Buccaneers-Patriots game will definitely be one of the most interesting games of the year, regardless of whether the game is close or not. Brady coming back to face his former team has been the storyline of the 2021-22 NFL season since the schedule was announced, and with Edelman, and other people too, making comments about the game, the intrigue has definitely not died down at all.

