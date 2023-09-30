Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Responds To Colin Kaepernick’s Chances in Spring League After Announcing XFL, USFL Merger

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson recently made a much-awaited announcement revealing that the two Spring League giants XFL and USFL, are planning to merge. However, soon after posting the big news, The Rock was seen replying back to a fan who wanted Colin Kaepernick to shoot his shot in the newly merged league.

Advertisement

Colin Kaepernick is back at pitching a job to the struggling New York Jets. This time, he made his official proposal through a letter. However, many think he might work his way up by starting from the spring league. But Dwayne Johnson poured cold water on that plan.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reacts to Colin Kaepernick-XFL Rumors

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson responded to the ongoing speculation around the potential return of Colin Kaepernick to football after seven years. The former WWE Champion addressed the situation on his Instagram after a fan commented on The Rock’s post. Dwayne Johnson had posted on his IG about the merger of XFl and USFL.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cxvsju5PyCN/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

A fan commented on the post, “This is where Kap should play if he wants to prove he still can.” Dwayne Johnson replied, “we met with Kap and his agents (whom I like a lot) earlier this year. Good meeting, looked to create opportunity for him but I don’t think it’ll happen. We’ll see.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/broadyboy101/status/1708147773345087774?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Avionp2418/status/1707641720782127547?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

On a similar note, the BC Lions from the Canadian Football League have placed Colin Kaepernick on their negotiation list. This has definitely opened a window for potential discussions with the ex-49ers player. The Lions will have a 45-day negotiation period to finalize any move.

Advertisement

Colin Kaepernick Still has a Long Way to go

There has been quite a buzz around Colin Kaepernick ever since he wrote a letter to the New York Jets. Apparently, Kap extended his service to the Jets to be a squad QB in order to prepare their defenses as veteran Aaron Rodgers has suffered a season-ending injury. Rodgers tore up his Achilles inside 75 seconds into his Jets debut against the Buffalo Bills.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RichEisenShow/status/1707091412406448372?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Kap’s letter however, hasn’t met with much enthusiasm. Even if Dwayne Johnson is considering manufacturing a possibility for Kaepernick to return to football, other analysts don’t feel the same way. NFL Network’s Steve Wyche on ‘The Rich Eisen Show‘ said,

“There is a fear of – ‘Okay if we bring him in, we already have the media crowd of Aaron Rodgers, albeit that he’s hurt, they’re still ripe for that. And now we bring him in here’. So as an owner again I just don’t think Woody Johnson or any of these owners we’ve seen over the years have the stomach for that.”

Rich Eisen also doesn’t think that inviting Kap to the Jets training is a good idea. He said, “You have to sit here and understand any NFL team that welcomes in somebody into their home, who might use this moment as a platform for a social stance of any sort, any team might be like – ‘yeah this is not what we’re looking for right now we’re looking for a quarterback, we’re not looking for someone to utilize the opportunity to make a social stance“.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RichEisenShow/status/1707074252745413034?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It will be interesting to see whether the journey of Colin Kaepernick back to football will take a Canadian detour or the NFL will reconsider its stance on the quarterback who has been longing to return to the field.