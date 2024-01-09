4-Year-Old Accidentally Causes Millions Worth Of Damage To Tyreek Hill’s $7 Million Mansion

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10), walks off the field dejected after a defeat to the Buffalo Bills during NFL football game Jan 07, 2024, in Miami Gardens. Dolphins Hall of Fame Dan Marino, second left walks behind Hill. USA Today Network

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill rushed home from practice upon learning his mansion was on fire, only to discover it was caused by a 4-year-old playing with a cigarette lighter. The incident unfolded on the second floor of Hill’s Southwest Ranches home, where children were playing.

According to the police report, a child found an orange lighter in a toy box, he “started squeezing it” and ignited a flame that led to a fire. When the fire broke out, the children, in a panic, threw the ignited toy and informed the adults.

The child involved in the incident that led to Tyreek Hill’s mansion fire remains unidentified. The incident report reveals, per TMZ Sports, that the Miami Dolphins WR’s $6.9 million man, purchased in 2022, was worth $5.6 million before the fire.

It has now depreciated in value, estimated at $2.3 million post-fire. Additionally, approximately $1 million worth of belongings are believed to have been lost in the blaze.

A woman at the scene expressed the intention to extinguish the flames herself in the released 911 audio from Tyreek Hill’s mansion fire. However, law enforcement warned her against doing so, emphasizing the potential dangers.

Tyreek Hill’s Wife Called 911 As Soon As She Saw Fire in the House

The audio captured the urgency and concern at the moment, shedding light on the chaotic situation as individuals grappled with the unexpected fire at the NFL star’s Florida home. Tyreek Hill’s wife, Keeta Vaccaro Hill, made a frantic 911 call as she discovered the fire at their home. She asked if she should throw water on the fire as she was desperate for assistance, but the official instructed her to prioritize safety.

Keeta contemplated extinguishing the flames herself despite the dispatcher’s warnings as the dire escalated at Tyreek Hill’s home. Throughout the call, Keeta expressed concern about the fire’s growing size.

“I have a fire. Can you help us? A fire’s in the house. Don’t know what to do. I need help, OK?” She said as she called 911. “Need for you to get everyone outside. I need for you guys to get to safety.” Added the dispatcher.

“I need for you to exit the building, exit the building. Where exactly is the fire?” Asked the dispatcher. “It’s upstairs, it’s upstairs,” said Vaccaro Hill. She was later asked by the dispatcher if everyone is outside and feeling okay, she replied “We are all outside, no one’s injured, everything’s fine, we just need this figured out.”

Firefighters swiftly responded to the incident at Tyreek Hill’s home, arriving shortly after 2 p.m. to extinguish the fire. Black smoke billowed from the roof of the 13,000-square-foot mansion, prompting firefighters to assess and address the situation. Aerial footage from 7Skyforce captured the scene, revealing firefighters on the roof actively working to identify and manage the source of the fire. A portion of the roof had to be knocked down to control the blaze.