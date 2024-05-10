“That Dad Bod...”: Travis Brushes Off Patrick Mahomes 'Modest' Party Joke About Kelce Brothers

Patrick Mahomes recently stirred the pot by admitting on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast that he couldn’t match the partying prowess of the Kelce brothers. However, when Travis and Jason Kelce caught wind of Mahomes’ remarks, they swiftly fired back, calling him out for trying to maintain a squeaky-clean public image.

The Kelce brothers didn’t hold back when responding to Mahomes’ comments in a snippet shared by the New Heights Podcast on “X”. They called out Mahomes for his “bulls**t“, asserting he was trying to be “very modest.”

Jason joked, “Especially if it’s Coors Light, Nobody’s keeping up with Pat.” While Travis joined in, saying, “I’ve seen that man literally drink bars out of Coors.” Seems like Mahomes might have underestimated his buddies’ ability to keep it real!

“Literally — like, ‘We gotta run to the store and get some more. We didn’t think we’d run out of these things (Coors Light),’ But Pat Mahomes has done it twice now…Your body doesn’t look like that for nothing Pat. That dad bod, it don’t look like that for nothing.” Travis Kelce added.

Nevertheless, while the Kelce duo dubbed Mahomes’ claims about partying as farfetched, there’s one thing that Jason concurred with.

Jason Kelce on ‘Partying’ With Patrick Mahomes as a Father of Three

During his conversation with Logan Paul, Patrick Mahomes even shared how Jason Kelce manages to juggle fatherhood and his reputation as a party animal. It’s tough for Jason Kelce to go out every weekend, but when he does hit the town, as Mahomes suggested, it’s epic! And Jason’s response? He simply couldn’t deny the reality of it all!

“Which is very true,” said Jason.

Patrick Mahomes also hinted, “I think it has something to do in their blood.” While Jason Kelce wasn’t entirely sold on this theory, Travis immediately chimed in, wondering whether their legendary drinking prowess was inherited from their dad or maybe their uncle, Big Dom.

Jason was firm, doubting their father’s capacity to get ‘sh*tfaced’, while Travis remained skeptical. He insisted he had never witnessed their dad in such a state, not even once. Then Travis recalled a beer-chugging moment with his older brother and their father, but Jason seemed genuinely puzzled, unable to recollect the event.

Despite the momentary confusion, they both acknowledged that their drinking skills were likely honed during their college days in Cincinnati.