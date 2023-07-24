A Month After Carson Wentz’s Bear Hunting Debacle, Colts Safety Rodney Thomas’ Dad Draws Flak for Killing a Bald Eagle

Just a month after Carson Wentz drew heavy backlash for hunting down a bear, another NFL star is facing the wrath of animal lovers due to his father’s questionable actions.

The father of Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II, identified as Rodney Thomas, has been charged with shooting a beloved bald eagle in Pennsylvania. Carson Wentz’s hunting activity stirred a backlash from animal lovers but wasn’t deemed illegal. However, a much darker turn occurred with Rodney Thomas’ dad, as a Pittsburgh federal grand jury indicted him for violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

Colts Safety Rodney Thomas II’s Father Faces Legal Trouble Over Bald Eagle Shooting Incident

Rodney Thomas, the father of Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II, has landed in legal trouble after allegedly shooting a beloved bald eagle in Mount Pleasant, PA. A Pittsburgh federal grand jury indicted the father for violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

As reported by New York Post, the incident, which took place on May 12, left Mount Pleasant residents outraged, as the majestic bird was one of two that had nested in the area for nearly two decades. Local residents had affectionately named the eagle “Sam,” making it a beloved symbol of wildlife in the region.

Unlike Carson Wentz’s hunting controversy, which garnered criticism but remained legal, Rodney Thomas’ father is facing serious legal repercussions for his actions. The charges could result in substantial fines and up to a year of imprisonment. Fans on social media were quick to jump on the father for his act.

One Twitter user expressed outrage, saying, “WTF?! Throw him and his son in prison for life.” The incident has drawn strong reactions from wildlife advocates and animal lovers who consider bald eagles to be a national symbol and protected species.

Others on Twitter questioned the need to bring Thomas II into the discussion, arguing, “Not for nothing, but if his son didn’t do anything wrong, what is the need to tweet about this? Guilt by association?”

Another comment highlighted the issue of entitlement, saying, “My son is a millionaire, I can do whatever I want. Entitlement has become a massive problem in America.”

The incident has brought unwanted attention to Colts safety Rodney Thomas II’s family. Both he and the team have refrained from commenting on the matter. As the legal process unfolds, it remains to be seen how this case will impact the Thomas family and wildlife conservation efforts in the region.

Carson Wentz Faces Backlash for Bear Hunting Photo

Carson Wentz, the free-agent quarterback, found himself at the center of controversy after posting a photo of himself with a black bear he hunted down in Alaska using a bow and arrow. While not illegal, the photo drew sharp criticism from animal lovers and football fans alike.

Twitter users expressed their displeasure, with one saying, “Come on man, killing a bear who didn’t do shit to you was on your bucket list? Well, not really surprised since he’s the same man who almost got punched from his own mate for being angry with his team’s success without him. Shame selfish Carson, shame.”

Despite the legal aspect, the bear hunting incident has once again polarized public opinion, further complicating Wentz’s already challenging situation as a free agent. As the debate rages on, Wentz faces scrutiny not only for his on-field performances but also for his off-field choices.