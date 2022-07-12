“Dwyane Wade and me are like Joe Montana and Steve Young”: LeBron James detailed how having his All Star teammate on the bench was a luxury

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade formed an important duo on the Cavaliers, one the NBA star equated to Joe Montana and Steve Young.

LeBron and Wade were one of the most feared duos in NBA history when they played for the Heat. LeBron was in the prime of his career, and while Wade was a little off it, he was still one the best guards in the NBA averaging 25 points a game the year before LeBron joined.

However, that wasn’t the only time they played together. In a weird phase in Wade’s career, he hopped from the Bulls to the Cavs. Wade was even considering retirement at the time.

However, Wade was eventually sent back to the Miami Heat where he retired properly in Wade county. While Wade’s stint with Cleveland was shortlived, it was important. LeBron backed the decision, and he was thrilled about having a leader like Wade.

This Dwyane Wade reaction to a LeBron no look pass before he even made the layup 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kzjiw7BFnX — Dwyane Wade Edits (@dwyanewadeedits) June 4, 2020

LeBron James compared Dwyane Wade and himself to Joe Montana and Steve Young

The 49ers had a dream quarterback situation back in the day. Joe Montana was leading the 49ers to Super Bowls left and right. He won four titles with the team, and he was quickly dubbed the greatest NFL player of all time.

Back then, Montana’s 4-0 record in the big game seemed unbeatable. Of course, Tom Brady came into the league and had something to say about that, but nevertheless, Montana was a winner.

He won Super Bowls in 1982, 1985, 1989, and 1990. Montana was winning games, but the 49ers needed to have a backup plan. Young entered the NFL through the supplemental draft as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. The Bucs traded him to the 49ers in 1987 where he’d serve as Montana’s backup till 1990.

In 1991, Young took over the team, and he never looked back. The 49ers didn’t skip a beat going from Montana to Young. He would win another Super Bowl for San Francisco in 1995.

Not having the greatest quarterback can be quite hard hitting, but the 49ers transitioned extremely well because of how good Young was. So, when LeBron had Wade on his Cavaliers team, he recognized his value as a leader for the bench. He compared the situation to the 49ers having Montana and Young.

Clever as always, @KingJames likens himself and @DwyaneWade to a famous former quarterback duo when asked about their leadership. #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/dIJXWi6l1C — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) December 20, 2017

