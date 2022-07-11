Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen embraced New York culture to the fullest when disrespecting an innocent taxi driver

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are the NFL’s power couple, and they once took it to the streets of New York to show off how their grasp of the city’s culture.

Brady has been a championship winning quarterback from the start of his career. He won a Super Bowl in his first year as a starter, and he never looked back.

Brady’s a seven time Super Bowl champion, winning more than any franchise ever has in the history of the league. He’s generated a massive net worth over his career too.

Of course, the Buccaneers quarterback is notorious for taking pay cuts to help his team, and that’s why his investments, his clothing brand, and other assets have made him very wealthy. Brady has a net worth of $250 million net worth.

His wife Gisele Bündchen is one of the most famous super models in the world. She was Victoria Secret’s cover girl for a long time, and she was the highest paid model in the word.

She’s been on the covers of Rolling Stone, Time, Forbes, Vogue, W, Cosmopolitan, Elle, and more. Gisele Bündchen’s net worth is $400 million. Together, Brady and Gisele have a massive net worth of $600 million.

LOOK: Tom Brady swoons over wife Gisele Bundchen’s latest photoshoot https://t.co/gMvhO1vnTR — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) July 2, 2022

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Matthews defended Colin Kaepernick against Donald Trump and others who questioned his National Anthem stance

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen once flipped off a New York taxi driver

When you’re as big as Brady and Gisele are, your actions seem to be put on the spotlight much more. Brady and Gisele found this out when they took a trip to the Big Apple.

Back in 2016, Brady and Gisele were unsuspectingly crossing the street when someone took a candid picture of them. Of course, it’s a picture you’d never expect to see, especially coming from Brady.

BREAKING: Roger Goodell suspends Tom Brady 3 games for publicly flipping the bird. pic.twitter.com/GLAnctXN0U — Fake SportsCenter (@FakeSportsCentr) March 9, 2016

Yes, that’s Brady showing the middle finger to an innocent cab driver in New York. There’s no context to the picture, of course, and so maybe Brady was just trying to embrace the New York culture of flipping drivers off. It’s a funny picture nonetheless, and just one of those Brady moments.

Also Read: “Zach Wilson was sleeping with his mom’s best friend”: Jets star’s ex Abbey Gile fires bold claims about quarterback’s dating life