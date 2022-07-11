Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Matthews defended Colin Kaepernick against Donald Trump and others who questioned his National Anthem stance

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Matthews once came to show support for controversial sports figure Colin Kaepernick during his National anthem stance.

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL for a long time, but his name has never left the sporting world. What he did was monumental even if it may have cost him his job in the end.

Kaepernick’s stance was an extremely difficult one to take. After all, things had always been done one way before. Nobody had ever thought of kneeling during the National Anthem until Kaepernick did it.

It was certainly a controversial stance to take, but it was a necessary one. Police brutality continues to shake people across the country, and Kaep was simply trying to raise awareness. His protest was non-violent, but people still took issue with it because of how it went against the norm.

He even had president Donald Trump against him. Trump went so far as to say that Kaepernick should be fired for his actions. Kaepernick was under fire from the whole country.

‘I saw the way people were reacting to Colin’: Soccer star Megan Rapinoe once revealed how Colin Kaepernick’s protests cemented her decision to enter politics https://t.co/PJ6kRTI3Ij — Nasim Pamil (@NasimPamil) July 10, 2022

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Matthews defended Colin Kaepernick from the hatred

Donald Trump’s allegations against Kaepernick were very serious. “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b**ch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’” the former president said.

Mahomes’ wife Brittany Matthews has made the news for several reasons in the past, but in 2020, she once showed her support for the embattled Colin Kaepernick.

Of course, Kaep had been out of the league for some time by 2020, but Matthews still wanted to show that she had the former 49ers quarterback’s back.

It was great for Brittany to come out this way and defend Kaepernick’s actions in the face of bigger problems in the United States. She shared this Tweet during protests of George Floyd’s murder.

Kaepernick’s actions were revolutionary, and he will forever be talked about when it comes to activism.

