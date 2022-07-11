NFL

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Matthews defended Colin Kaepernick against Donald Trump and others who questioned his National Anthem stance

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Matthews defended Colin Kaepernick against Donald Trump and others who questioned his National Anthem stance
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"Its Crazy Out There Man" - Israel Adesanya Talks About the Highs and Lows of Meeting Fans in Public
Next Article
"A $1.88 million Ferrari watch collaboration"- Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz sport Richard Mille's ultra thin and luxurious watch
NFL Latest News
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen embraced New York culture to the fullest when disrespecting an innocent taxi driver
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen embraced New York culture to the fullest when disrespecting an innocent taxi driver

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are the NFL’s power couple, and they once took it…