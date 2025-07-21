“Dylan Sampson Was So Productive at Tennessee”: Former WR Believes Cleveland Would Expect a Lot from the Vols Star, Especially After Quinshon Judkins’ Arrest

For better or worse, the game of football has always operated under the ‘next man up’ philosophy. It doesn’t matter how or when you get onto the field of play. What does matter, however, is how you respond to hearing your name or number called.

For Dylan Sampson and the Cleveland Browns, that moment of truth may be just around the corner. The franchise’s 36th overall pick from the 2025 NFL Draft, Quinshon Judkins, had yet to sign his rookie contract prior to incurring his ongoing legal troubles involving battery and domestic violence charges.

The former Buckeye was initially favored to be the RB1 in Cleveland this season, but the Browns are now asking him to stay at home for the time being, which has subsequently left the backdoor wide open for Sampson. During a recent appearance on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, the former wide receiver, Cecil Shorts III, suggested that the former Volunteer may be a name to keep an eye on throughout Cleveland’s training camp.

“I think Dylan Sampson is somebody to watch. I wouldn’t say it’s pressure, but I think, with the legal situation, we don’t know what the NFL is going to do, we don’t know what’s going on with all of that. I think Sampson has a real opportunity to step up. He was so productive at Tennessee.”

According to the former Jacksonville Jaguar, Sampson may be “overlooked,” but the Browns could begin to “expect more from him if Judkins cannot play early on.”

Quinshon Judkins scandal puts spotlight on Dylan Sampson

After a tragic series of injuries brought an end to the Nick Chubb era in Cleveland, the Browns were hoping to find their next franchise rusher in Judkins. In typical Cleveland fashion, however, things slowly began to fall apart.

Judkins would inevitably become one of the many keynote rookies from this year’s draft who would hold out on signing his rookie contract in hopes of receiving more guaranteed money. While that would initially cause frustrations for the Browns’ front office more so than anyone else, it now seems as if Judkins will be the one to suffer from the holdout.

The result of his case, in addition to the fact that he will likely receive some sort of suspension from the NFL itself, will now be factored into his future negotiations with the Browns, if there are any to be had, that is. Nevertheless, the ongoing debacle has left Sampson with an opportunity to immediately surge his way up the depth chart.

He figured to be nothing more than a change-of-pace option in the run game, but a standout performance with first-team reps in training camp could be enough to help Sampson claim a starting workload in the opening weeks of the season. Suffice to say, the tale of Judkins serves as both a cautionary tale and an example of what can happen when preparation meets opportunity.