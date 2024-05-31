Who is Harrison Butker’s Wife? Meet The Mother Of Two, Isabelle Butker

Isabelle Butker’s journey as the wife of NFL kicker Harrison Butker has piqued public curiosity following her husband’s recent controversial commencement speech. While the remarks about embracing traditional gender roles stirred heated reactions, the Chiefs’ kicker unveiled intriguing details about the couple’s dynamic.

Born in Atlanta, Isabelle Tehrani first crossed paths with Harrison Butker during middle school. Their relationship blossomed when Isabelle and Harrison moved on to Westminster High School in Atlanta. After Harrison joined the NFL in 2017, the couple soon became engaged, tying the knot the following year, on February 10, 2018.

Despite the high-profile nature of her husband’s profession, Isabelle has maintained a relatively low-key presence, preferring to prioritize her family’s privacy. Today, they are proud parents of a 4-year-old son, James Augustine, and another daughter whose details remain private.

Isabelle’s journey as a devoted homemaker belies a background shaped by her own aspirations and athletic pursuits. As a former industrial engineering student and basketball player at Rhodes College, she once harbored dreams of a professional career. Despite modest minutes, averaging around 7 per game across 26 appearances, her collegiate experience hinted at bigger ambitions beyond the court.

However, Isabelle’s trajectory took an unexpected turn during her senior year, when she had a profound spiritual awakening. Initially not particularly religious, Isabelle found herself drawn to Catholicism as Harrison’s own devotion deepened. After a powerful experience during Mass, she made the life-altering decision to convert, much to Harrison’s elation.

This moment proved very important, marking the start of her journey into the faith as the couple became engaged shortly after. The following Easter, Isabelle officially joined the Catholic Church.

While public discourse swirls around her husband’s remarks, Isabelle’s conversion highlights the personal growth and self-discovery that has shaped her role as Harrison Butker’s life partner.

Harrison Butker and Wife Isabelle’s Relationship Timeline

Isabelle and Harrison Butker’s love story is one that has blossomed over years of unwavering commitment and shared milestones. Their journey began during a band class in middle school, where they first crossed paths and eventually attended prom together in April 2013, and that’s when their romance started.

Despite the challenges of attending colleges in different cities—Isabelle at Rhodes College in Memphis and Harrison at Georgia Tech in Atlanta—their bond remained steadfast. “A lot changes with Division I football, playing in the NFL, but she’s been by my side through everything,” Harrison shared on the Kansas City Mom Collective podcast in January 2023.

In May 2017, Harrison took their relationship to new heights by proposing to Isabelle on a football field, capturing the moment in a since-deleted Instagram post with the caption, “After almost 7 years of being best friends with this girl, I finally popped the question.”

Their love story reached its pinnacle on February 10, 2018, when they exchanged vows in a traditional ceremony at Saint Brigid Catholic Church in Georgia, followed by a reception at the picturesque Ivy Hall in Roswell.

Ephesians 5:25

“Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her.” I will continue to pray for the strength and perseverance to sacrifice for you everyday of our marriage. I love you Izzy! Our Lady of Lourdes, Pray for us pic.twitter.com/gf8cHHlFAG — Harrison Butker (@buttkicker7) April 6, 2018

The couple’s journey took an even more turn in January 2019 with the arrival of their first child, James Augustine Butker. Their family grew once more with the birth of their daughter, though the details of her arrival were kept private, allowing the Butkers to savor their new roles as parents in intimate celebration.

The Butker children have already experienced the thrill of supporting their father on the grandest stage, proudly donning his jersey after the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Super Bowl victory in 2023.