“I Don’t Want Him to Win the MVP”: Skip Bayless Urges Lamar Jackson to Chase AFC Championship This Year

The NFL MVP race has been fiercely contested all season, but with the regular season now complete, it’s time for voters to make their final decision. Josh Allen currently leads the pack with -200 odds, followed closely by Lamar Jackson at +200.

Ultimately, the award will hinge on the voters’ preferences. Could the 2x MVP become a 3x MVP? It’s certainly possible—but Skip Bayless doesn’t think he should. Skip argued on his YouTube channel that Jackson has enough MVPs but not enough Championships.

“I can make a strong case that Lamar Jackson deserves the MVP again but I don’t want him to win MVP again. I want him to win the AFC Championship game. I wouldn’t mind it if he won his first Super Bowl. But not another MVP. Not a third MVP.”

Unfortunately for everyone rooting for Jackson, the Ravens QB has a poor 2-4 record in the postseason. Last year, he lost to Mahomes and the Chiefs at home in the AFC game.

Bayless argues that voters shouldn’t reward Lamar Jackson with another MVP if it only adds pressure for him to perform in critical moments. He emphasizes that earning a third MVP won’t matter much if the Ravens lose at home to the Steelers—a scenario that, while unlikely, remains possible.

Instead, Skip wants Lamar to finish the season the way he started it—by carrying his incredible form and stats into the postseason and capping it all off with a Lombardi Trophy. Despite Jackson’s record-breaking, phenomenal season, the analyst believes Josh Allen deserves the MVP award. The Bills QB has done slightly more with a lot less talent at his disposal, according to Skip.

While Skip is right about Jackson’s poor 2-4 record, 6 TDs, and 9 turnovers in the playoffs, unfortunately, the MVP honors are for the regular season only. That’s why fans and many across the NFL world still see him as their MVP for the season.

Is Lamar Jackson truly an MVP this season?

The Ravens QB has been phenomenal this season, capturing people’s imagination with his captivating performances and putting up stats that we haven’t seen before from a QB. This season, the Ravens shot caller has truly blossomed as a passer without diminishing his impact as a runner.

He has thrown for 4172 yards( 6th in the league) along with 41 TD passes (2nd in the league) and has turned the ball over only nine times (four picks and five fumbles). He boasts a completion percentage of 66.7 and leads the NFL in both QBR at 77.5 and a passer rating of 119.5.

Lamar also added 915 rushing yards, with four rushing TDs. This takes his total to 5087 yards and 45 total TDs. All the QBs with such numbers have won the MVP in the past. He is the only QB with 40+ TD passes and less than five intercepted passes. If MVP were solely a game of numbers, he would be the clear choice.

But he also has a future Hall of Fame rusher in his backfield and 9 Pro-Bowlers on his team. Meanwhile, the Bills, who weren’t even expected to make the playoffs this year, somehow are the second seed.

Allen has a total of 4262 yards, 40 TDs, and 8 turnovers. He has also played 11 fewer quarters of football than Jackson. If only stats mattered, one could argue that the Ravens QB shouldn’t have won the award last season. He didn’t lead the league in any category. But he was the MVP. Who will it be this time?