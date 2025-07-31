Eagles News: Jalen Hurts Set to Surpass Carson Wentz and Join the Philly Mount Rushmore of QBs Amid Top 10 Snub

Despite being the reigning Super Bowl MVP of the league, Jalen Hurts continues to find himself being routinely discarded from the top-tier quarterbacks conversation. The Philadelphia Eagles are being touted as the best team in football today, and that’s coming at the expense of Hurts, who many argue is being carried by the rest of the roster.

In fact, another former quarterback, Cam Newton, recently explained that Hurts doesn’t even qualify as a top-1o quarterback. Nevertheless, the Alabama product is all but destined to join Philadelphia’s Mount Rushmore of quarterbacks during the upcoming 2025 regular season.

Having recorded 14,667 receiving yards throughout the past five seasons, Hurts already ranks sixth overall when it comes to the franchise’s record for most passing yards. Still a ways away from the likes of Donovan McNabb, Ron Jaworski, and Randall Cunningham, all of whom reside within the top with three, he will need quite a bit of time before he can hope to become the franchises all-time record holder.

In the meantime, however, he has a more than realistic chance at surpassing the likes of both Carson Wentz and Norm Snead. Throughout his first five seasons in the league, Wentz managed to compile 16,811 passing yards as an Eagle while competing in just 68 contests.

Likewise, the forgotten legend in Snead, who was the face of Philadelphia from 1964 to 1970, ultimately retired with 15,672, currently the fifth most in the history of the franchise. Hurts will need just 1,006 passing yards to surpass him, and given his career average of 190.48 passing yards per game, Hurts figures to clear that number by Week 6 of the regular season.

When it comes to usurping Wentz for the fourth overall spot in the record books, he’ll need an exact total of 2,145 passing yards. When applying the same math, Hurts projects to break Wentz’s record in Week 12 of the regular season, when the Eagles travel down to Arlington, Texas, to take on their divisional rivals in the Dallas Cowboys.

Given the historical implications and the added fuel that a divisional rivalry can provide, Eagles fans are advised to go ahead and circle November 23rd on their calendars, as the matchup now figures to be one of the most spectator-friendly matchups of the entire year. Given the amount of disrespect that the press has been throwing his way ever since he first stepped down from the Super Bowl podium, it’s safe to say that Hurts will take all of the support that he can get.

Whether it’s Saquon Barkley or Lane Johnson, critics have been willing to give nearly every member of the Eagles’ organization their due credit, except for Hurts. Philadelphia boasts the best roster on paper, and a motivated Hurts would only serve to increase their odds of defending their championship title.

Suffice to say, you may want to think twice before posting that next Tweet, as Hurts might see it, and he just might be playing your team this year.