Watch: Micah Parsons Enjoys His First Turducken And Tom Brady Catches a Stray From Erin Andrews

Nov 28, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) stands with Madden Thanksgiving MVP trophy after defeating the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Against seemingly all odds, the Dallas Cowboys have a winning streak without quarterback Dak Prescott. Their 27-20 Thanksgiving triumph over the rival New York Giants could spell the end of Brian Daboll’s time in the Big Apple. It also may represent the start of a turnaround edge rusher Micah Parsons forecast two weeks ago.

Advertisement

Following today’s victory, Parsons joined FOX sideline reports Erin Andrews for a postgame conversation. After he answered a couple of her questions, he finally got to try the world-famous turducken (turkey stuffed with a duck that was stuffed with a chicken) as the MVP of the game.

His reaction is all fans needed to know how he gauged the strange delicacy’s taste. His off-field bite put Tom Brady back in the roast chair, as Andrews teased the seven-time Super Bowl champion for what she considered a lackluster chomp during the FOX game broadcast.

After Parsons took a mighty bite, Andrews compared it to Brady’s bit, who had also tried the turducken for the first time earlier:

“I’m sorry Tom Brady, that KILLS your bite,” Andrews said good-humoredly.

“I believe we gonna turn it around and make a run.” ️#MaddenThanksgiving MVP Micah Parsons is confident in his @DallasCowboys after their 2nd straight victory (via @NFLonFOX) pic.twitter.com/8z4fwxWVWM — NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2024

Parsons recorded 1.5 of the Dallas defense’s six sacks of Giants quarterback Drew Lock on Thursday. His strong on-field showing earned him the Madden Thanksgiving MVP award.

Thursday’s win was the Cowboys’ first at home this season. No matter how the season ends, Jerry Jones can at least be thankful for getting one positive result in his stadium.

Micah Parsons: “I’ll tell you all right now: we’re coming”

People began writing Dallas off prior to Prescott’s season-ending hamstring injury. Once he was removed from the fold, the Cowboys were essentially put in a coffin. Nobody believed they could orchestrate a playoff appearance after their 3-6 start. At 5-7, the odds they actually can are still very slim. That all is meaningless to Parsons, though.

“Why not us? Everybody counted us out… we know what we’ve got. We know what we can do here… I believe we’re gonna turn it around and make a run.”

In a rare change of events, Dallas has almost nobody on their bandwagon at this point. As a result, the Cowboys have no pressure and no real expectations for the rest of the season. This freedom, and eagerness to prove their many doubters wrong, is incredibly fueling in Parsons’ mind.

“There [has] been a lot of trash talk out there… we still got some guys coming back… I’m telling you all right now: we’re coming.”

Dallas currently sits two games out of a wild card spot. Parsons and Co. will return to the field in Week 14 for a Monday Night Football battle with the Cincinnati Bengals.