Not Caleb Williams But This LSU Alum is the Best QB in the 2024 Draft, Reckons Dan Orlovsky

With the NFL draft nearing, all eyes are on USC’s Caleb Williams and LSU’s Jayden Daniels. There is a lot of excitement around them, with many mock drafts ranking them as the top two selections in the upcoming NFL draft.

However, there is also a debate brewing in the NFL world about who is better between the two. Recently, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky found himself amid a similar discussion on First Take, where he suggested that while Williams may be the most talented, Daniels takes the cake as the best quarterback in the draft.

Orlovsky stated that while Caleb boasts impressive raw talent, Jayden Daniels shines in terms of overall effectiveness on the field. When it comes to owning the line of scrimmage, Daniels has the edge with his swift release and his talent to read and adjust to defenses.

“I’m saying like Caleb I think is wildly talented. I just think when it comes to the quality, the quality of the play. Jaden is higher in that regard.”

Moreover, the former Detroit Lions quarterback, points out that Jayden Daniels also showcases consistency in decision-making and accuracy, which are two crucial traits needed for success in the NFL. While Orlovsky complements Caleb’s exceptional skills, he believes that Daniels has a higher level of quality in his gameplay.

Both Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels are Heisman Trophy winners and are catching the attention of NFL teams looking out for a standout quarterback. It’s predicted that Caleb Williams will be the top pick for the Chicago Bears, while Jayden Daniels has a strong chance of being chosen by the Washington Commanders as the second overall pick.

Ryan Clark’s Take on Caleb Williams vs. Jayden Daniels

Ryan Clark too weighed in on the debate between Caleb Williams and Jayden Williams, and his take was quite similar to that of Dan Orlovsky. Clark believes that while Williams has a natural talent, it doesn’t make him the best quarterback in the NFL draft.

He further admired Jayden Daniels’s journey, highlighting his evolution as a player since his college days at Arizona State University and later at LSU. He stressed Daniels’ growth as a pocket passer and his ability to throw the ball effectively across the field.

Moreover, Clark also praised Daniels for his unique playmaking skills especially calling out on his improvisation skills with his legs. While he also acknowledged William’s accomplishments, he lauded Daniels’ dedication and hard work in improving his skills and adapting to the demands of the game.

In his final college season, Jayden Daniels impressed everyone by leading his team to a strong 10-3 record. He racked up impressive stats, throwing for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns while only being intercepted four times. His stellar performance at LSU’s pro day has solidified his position as a top prospect in the draft. Now, all eyes are on which team will pick him.