Eagles vs Chiefs Super Bowl: Analysts Reveal What Philadelphia & Jalen Hurts Have to Do to Put Kansas City Under Pressure

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scrambles for extra yardage during the first half of Super Bowl 57 against the Chiefs on Feb. 12, 2023. Credit- Patrick Breen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s going to be a repeat of the Super Bowl LVII in New Orleans next month. The Eagles will get a chance to avenge themselves against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. However, the defending champions are slight favorites to retain their title this time around too. But is there something Jalen Hurts’ Philly can do to make sure that doesn’t happen?

Advertisement

Devin McCourty and Tony Dungy previewed Super Bowl LIX, analyzing how Philadelphia can move the ball on offense against the Chiefs’ defense. Dungy believes it will all come down to Kellen Moore’s play-calling and how he executes the Eagles’ ground game. He advised Moore not to abandon or restrict the run game, even if it means that the likes of AJ Brown, Smith, etc, don’t get the ball.

“I think for me it’s got to be Kellen Moore. Don’t leave that running game unless they force you to leave it. Let’s see if this Kansas City defense can stop the run.”

Dungy pointed out that the Birds have a big and strong offensive line, capable of handling Kansas City’s D-line—which will likely blitz Hurts. Unless they stack the box and nullify the run game, Moore should stick to what has been working for them.

McCourty agreed with Dungy while emphasizing the importance of Jalen Hurts in that run game. He wants the Eagles to allow Hurts the freedom to wreak havoc and make a difference in running with the ball.

“I want to see and I said it in the Rams game too. I want to see Jalen Hurts let it rip in the run game. When he decides to run the ball I think about him as a runner, being in the secondary. This is the last game of the season. I want to see him be an aggressive runner.”

The Chiefs have allowed 148 yards in the run game in the postseason. So Barkley and Hurts will be crucial. Kansas City has a top-ten defense that is capable of stopping the run.

If they stop the run, Hurts needs to be aggressive with his passing too which hasn’t been his strong suit throughout the season. The Chiefs’ defense is giving over 210 yards in the air and with all the weapons, the Eagles need to target the opposition’s secondary.

The defending champions scored over 30 points in the AFC Game. However, Philly’s defense is one of the best in the league. They will pose a bigger challenge than the Bills’ defense. So what can Mahomes and Co. do about it?

How can the Chiefs establish themselves in the game against a stout Eagles defense?

Tony Dungy believes that the answer lies in controlling the Eagles defensive line. Mahomes quick passing, RPO’s and Andy Reid’s play-calling allowed them to nullify the Bills D-Line. He pointed out quick passes that killed Buffalo, particularly involving JuJu Smith-Schuster and Worthy. They managed to get some big gains in the middle of the field. It will be a problem for Philadelphia.

Dungy believes seeing the Eagles give up a lot of space and catches to the Commanders’ Tight End Zach Ertz in the NFC Game, Travis Kelce will be a big factor in deciding the outcome of the game. His connection with Mahomes will be paramount.

” It’s got to be controlling that defensive line. Mahomes has been so good at it over the course of the year. We saw all that quick passing, and RPOs in the last game against Buffalo. Another thing- we saw Zach Ertz catch a lot of balls for Washington. If Ertz can catch 12 passes, can Travis Kelce. They better have a different plan for Kelce than they had for Ertz.”

Vic Fangio needs to figure out a plan for Kelce in the middle of the field. He might have lost a yard or two but he still gets in pocket of space or drags a couple of defenders with him to open space for other receivers. Both teams aren’t the same from the last time they met in the Super Bowl. That was a great offensive display. This game will be decided by tight affair.

However, the Chiefs have an advantage. They know how to get the job done at a crucial time. Can the Eagles exorcise their past demons and finally lift their 2nd Super Bowl?