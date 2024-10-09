Eli Manning Roasts Peyton’s Poor Fashion Sense During Morgan Wallen Concert, Comparing Him to Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes

Feb 2, 2023; Henderson, NV, USA; Peyton Manning (left) and Eli Manning react during the Pro Bowl Skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

What makes the ManningCast pure entertainment is the unmatchable banter between brothers Peyton and Eli Manning. Yet another example of this brotherly banter was seen on the latest episode of the show, where Eli took his roasting up a notch by obliterating Peyton for his negligible fashion sense.

Advertisement

Last week, Peyton walked out alongside Morgan Wallen as part of the ‘One Night at a Time’ tour at Neyland Stadium. However, while other notable attendees like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Eli himself played it cool during their previous walkouts in the past weeks, Peyton wanted to stand out by wearing the full Tennessee Volunteers uniform.

Younger brother Eli was clearly baffled by this outfit choice and called his older brother out for it. “There’s Mahomes, there’s Kelce, this is me at MetLife playing it cool, and then, unlike cool, here’s Peyton coming out in full uniform,” he quipped.

The Giants legend then jokingly asked Peyton what bet he lost that made him don this excuse of an outfit. Peyton, however, shot back, noting that based on the films of previous walkouts he studied, Mahomes and Kelce looked cool while Eli and Brady appeared stiff—something he wholly wanted to avoid.

“I said I am not cool like Kelce and Mahomes, but I am not going to be still like Eli and Brady. I am gonna do my own things. So I went full uniform,” Peyton explained.

That said, as the older Manning noted, Morgan and the fans were happy with his outfit, and “that’s all that matters” to him. Fortunately for the former quarterback, even the netizens agreed with this sentiment.

“Eli is jealous…”: netizens roar in support of Peyton

While the banter and the response were fun, the highlight of the conversation was Peyton’s revelation that he studied film rather than understanding how his peers walked out with Wallen. Naturally, fans were simply amazed at how competitive and perfectionist Peyton remains to date.

Peyton is such a perfectionist, I love it!!! pic.twitter.com/qnVsNVir1f — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) October 9, 2024

Others, meanwhile, didn’t understand Eli’s criticism, as Tennessee is such a big part of Peyton’s career. Therefore, donning the iconic number 16 jersey was a beautiful gesture for them.

I agree. Eli is jealous most of the times. Loser. pic.twitter.com/tghBvRxKEP — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) October 9, 2024

The rest echoed the same sentiment and brutally claimed that Eli’s criticism stems from the jealousy that he couldn’t think of his brother’s idea first.

Peyton’s stint at Tennessee is legendary. Eli hating for no reason lol pic.twitter.com/xGcthF42IB — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) October 9, 2024

From roasting Peyton for his large forehead to the latest uniform banter, Eli never wastes a chance to get one over his brother. May this banter continue lifelong, as it’s so entertaining.