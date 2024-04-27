Tom Brady’s $333M NFL Success Outshines Aaron Rodgers’ $342M as Draft 2024 Takes Center Stage

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have both been trailblazers in the way they have played. In their wake, they have inspired a whole new generation of QBs to emulate their success. Interestingly, as the 2024 draft goes by, it is imperative to remember the positions at which some of the best players were drafted. Moreover, it is absolutely interesting to see how much the highest-paid players who came from certain rounds of the draft have done for themselves.

Some of the biggest stars of the NFL have emerged from very low rounds of the draft and a prime example is Tom Brady. Brady was a sixth-round pick. In fact, he was all but written off by the scouts who prepared a pre-draft report on him. However, Brady rose to levels that have never been seen before in the NFL.

In contrast, Rodgers was a highly-touted first-round pick. In fact, throughout his career, he has amassed more wealth as compared to Brady. As of now, Rodgers has earned $342 million and as of now continues playing. Brady on the other hand, has earned $333 million in his career and has retired from the NFL.

While Rodgers comes out ahead in terms of drafting rounds as well as money earned, Brady has asserted his dominance as the winningest quarterback. Crowned the NFL GOAT, he has gone on to win a whopping 7 Lombardi Trophies, 5 with the Patriots and 2 with the Bucs.

In comparison, Rodgers has only won 1 Super Bowl with the Packers. Even now, as Rodgers continues to chase his next win, the chances of him beating Brady’s record is very unlikely. Interestingly, a lot of the other picks of the other rounds have gone on to earn respectable contracts.

First Round Pick Isn’t the Only Measure of NFL Success

While Brady got paid less, his pay cuts and lesser pay were instrumental in building teams that have been able to win a lot more. Moreover, there have been other round picks who’ve gone on to have some great earnings as well as wins throughout their career. In terms of the second round, it was Drew Brees with an earning of $269 million.

Brees was a QB who was drafted by the San Diego Chargers but spent most of his career with the New Orleans Saints. He also went on to win a Super Bowl with them. In terms of the third round, Russell Wilson emerged. A dynamic QB, he has had earnings of $266 million and has won 1 championship in his career.

The highest-paid picks from every round have gone on to display great feats in their career. However, the most unprecedented case is the case of Tom Brady. His dominance and the magnitude of his success are surely going to be a record that withstands the test of time.