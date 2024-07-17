Emmanuel Acho Refutes NFL Executive’s “Josh Allen is Overrated” Remark

Emmanuel Acho is not gonna stand for anyone calling Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen overrated. An anonymous NFL executive made the mistake of calling Allen overrated, as he pointed to the flaws in his games. Highlighting his tendencies to lock on to the target and force throws into traffic, the executive ripped into the quarterback and declared him “one of the more overrated players.“

However, former linebacker and ‘Speak’ host Emmanuel Acho couldn’t disagree more. While agreeing with the anonymous executive’s observations about the QB’s faults on the field, Acho completely disregarded the notion that Allen is overvalued as a QB:

“He said Allen is overrated, so nothing else you say after that is relevant because he is not overrated…I can’t even really hear him because the premise was wrong, he’s not overrated in any way shape, form or fashion.”

While all the co-hosts agreed that Allen does have the mentioned flaws on the field, they were enraged by the executive’s opinion that he is overrated. Sure, he threw 18 receptions last year, but he has evolved into an exceptionally skilled passer.

Additionally, the co-hosts pointed out how Allen is head-to-head with Patrick Mahomes when their stats for the past three years are compiled, even performing better in some respects. While Allen does sometimes force throws into tight coverage, it’s a testament to his extraordinary arm talent that he can even attempt such risky plays.

Another reason the statement is completely “asinine” is because of Allen’s record with the Buffaloes and his post-season dominance, even with a less-than-stellar supporting cast.

Josh Allen’s Playoff Success

Allen has guided the Bills to five consecutive playoff appearances. In that span, he and Buffalo have played nine games, posting a 5-4 record. He boasts a career playoff passer rating of 100.00, with 21 touchdown passes and just four interceptions. Additionally, he has rushed for five more touchdowns.

However, the Bills have never been able to make it to the Super Bowl. SIts true that since their trip to the AFC title game in 2020, Buffalo has been eliminated in the divisional round each year. During this period, Allen has also thrown 47 interceptions in the regular season, the highest number in the NFL. But is that enough to label the Buffalos QB as “overrated”?