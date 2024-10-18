Enraged Fans Demand Saints To Fire HC Dennis Allen After Embarrassing Loss To Sean Payton

For the Saints who have lost five games out of seven, it’s certainly a panic situation, especially after the TNF loss against the Broncos. Not only did they get battered by former coach Sean Payton but also ruined Drew Brees’ night as a Saints Hall of Famer. Fans were upset with Dennis Allen’s role so much so that they started to demand his firing.

The best way to describe the Broncos’ win over the Saints is a “beatdown”. Be it the offense [Courtland Sutton received zero targets on 28 routes] or the defense [200 rushing yards conceded], the Saints looked clueless on all sides of the pitch as Sean Payton and his men wreaked havoc in New Orleans.

Scrutiny over Dennis Allen’s shortcomings as a coach has been much publicized since 2022. But this loss seems to be the final nail in the coffin for fans. For them, the frustration reached boiling point for three reasons – 1) Ruining Drew Brees’ special day. 2) Losing haplessly to former coach Sean Payton. 3) No improvement in play style and results.

Fans took to the internet with all these points as they demanded the Saints HC’s ouster.

Both Dennis Allen and Mickey Loomis needs to be out of New Orleans. This is embarrassing. — DeeJay Johnson (@Go_DeeJay21) October 18, 2024

We embarrassed this man on HIS night. Fuck you Dennis Allen pic.twitter.com/vKDX6v0Yq0 — Ralph Lauren (Spliff Dubiak) (@504Tru) October 18, 2024

Me waiting for Dennis Allen at halftime pic.twitter.com/hpVjfRLF3R — Joe Horns Cell Phone (@JoeHornsPhone) October 18, 2024

Losing to Sean of all people F’d me up. — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) October 18, 2024

The worst reaction of all? Even Spencer Rattler was seen to be doubting his HC.

Dennis Allen’s baffling move stuns Spencer Rattler on the field

In the final moments of the second quarter, Dennis Allen called a timeout. What proceeded then was a baffling move as the Saints messed up their advantage by calling a kneel-down. The move stunned everyone in the Superdome. Even rookie Spencer Rattler couldn’t believe how clueless his team was.

“What are we even doing?” asked Rattler rhetorically to himself while he moved back to the scrimmage line. Dennis Allen meanwhile cut a lonely figure at the sidelines who was looking equally clueless himself.

Dennis Allen called a timeout and then they ran a kneel down. Rattler reacted appropriately pic.twitter.com/78q35GJ8nN — Daniel Harms (@InHarmsWay19) October 18, 2024

When a rookie player enters the field and senses a lack of planning and cohesion, it’s fair to say that Dennis Allen’s plan isn’t working. With playoff hopes diminishing, paying heed to fans’ suggestions wouldn’t be a bad idea. Rather than ending the season in despair, it might be better to use it as a playground for a fresh start.