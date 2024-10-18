mobile app bar

Enraged Fans Demand Saints To Fire HC Dennis Allen After Embarrassing Loss To Sean Payton

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Enraged Fans Demand Saints To Fire HC Dennis Allen After Embarrassing Loss To Sean Payton

Image Credit: USA Today Sports

For the Saints who have lost five games out of seven, it’s certainly a panic situation, especially after the TNF loss against the Broncos. Not only did they get battered by former coach Sean Payton but also ruined Drew Brees’ night as a Saints Hall of Famer. Fans were upset with Dennis Allen’s role so much so that they started to demand his firing.

The best way to describe the Broncos’ win over the Saints is a “beatdown”. Be it the offense [Courtland Sutton received zero targets on 28 routes] or the defense [200 rushing yards conceded], the Saints looked clueless on all sides of the pitch as Sean Payton and his men wreaked havoc in New Orleans.

Scrutiny over Dennis Allen’s shortcomings as a coach has been much publicized since 2022. But this loss seems to be the final nail in the coffin for fans. For them, the frustration reached boiling point for three reasons – 1) Ruining Drew Brees’ special day. 2) Losing haplessly to former coach Sean Payton. 3) No improvement in play style and results.

Fans took to the internet with all these points as they demanded the Saints HC’s ouster.

The worst reaction of all? Even Spencer Rattler was seen to be doubting his HC.

Dennis Allen’s baffling move stuns Spencer Rattler on the field

In the final moments of the second quarter, Dennis Allen called a timeout. What proceeded then was a baffling move as the Saints messed up their advantage by calling a kneel-down. The move stunned everyone in the Superdome. Even rookie Spencer Rattler couldn’t believe how clueless his team was.

“What are we even doing?” asked Rattler rhetorically to himself while he moved back to the scrimmage line. Dennis Allen meanwhile cut a lonely figure at the sidelines who was looking equally clueless himself.

When a rookie player enters the field and senses a lack of planning and cohesion, it’s fair to say that Dennis Allen’s plan isn’t working. With playoff hopes diminishing, paying heed to fans’ suggestions wouldn’t be a bad idea. Rather than ending the season in despair, it might be better to use it as a playground for a fresh start.

Post Edited By:Sauvik Banerjee

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these