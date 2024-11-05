“Disappointing, Heartbreaking”: Saints Safety Makes His Feelings Clear on Dennis Allen’s Firing

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen on the sidelines in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

History has repeated itself: Dennis Allen has been fired once again as the HC with Derek Carr as his quarterback. Last time, it was with the LA Raiders. Though many fans are celebrating the news, Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu has expressed his disappointment with the decision.

The last game against the Panthers was lost after a lead of 22-17, due to missed passes. Even though the team has failed as a unit, Coach Allen has taken the main hit and Mathieu couldn’t help but voice his discontent regarding the same. During the press conference, he said,

” Disappointing, heartbreaking. It’s the first team I have been on you know basically got the coach fired. Very very disappointed.”

While many found out about the coach’s firing through social media, Tyrann Mathieu heard it directly from the source. Allen texted him and the other players personally, apologizing for how things unfolded. Once Mathieu entered the facility, he couldn’t avoid the buzz.

The news of the head coach’s firing was everywhere in the media. While hiring defensive coordinators as head coaches can be a gamble, the Saints took that risk in 2022, elevating Allen—a former Raiders head coach and longtime member of the Saints’ staff since 2014.

However, after two and a half seasons and 25 losses, including a seven-game losing streak this season, the Saints decided to course-correct by letting him go mid-season. This isn’t the first mid-season HC dismissal of the year. Earlier, the Jets also parted ways with Robert Saleh after a couple of disappointing games.

Meanwhile, Saints players took accountability for getting their HC fired, stating that everyone in the building had a part in that 2-7 record. But only Allen had to pay the price for it.

Saints locker room after Dennis Allen’s firing

Tyrann Mathieu voiced that the team’s 2-7 record, which ultimately led to Allen’s firing, is their own doing—they dug themselves into a deep hole. He expressed that now it’s time to come together to repair the damage.

Rebuilding the team’s confidence will require everyone’s effort, as they all played a role in their head coach’s dismissal. Yet, Mathieu said that this was an opportunity to grow stronger and become a more cohesive unit moving forward.

” I think we kind of dug ourselves in a hole. The message is to fill it back up. It’s going to take people that’s in the room you know from management to staff to players. I think collectively we have to be on the same page and quite frankly we all played a part in him not being here.”

Foster Moreau, the Saints’ tight end also stated a similar point. He highlighted that they had a hand in getting Allen fired. In Dennis’ absence, interim coach, Darren Rizzi, the Saints’ assistant head coach/special teams coordinator since 2022 will take charge.

Since 1980, when the team lost its first 14 games, the New Orleans Saints hasn’t lost eight straight games. They take on the 6-3 Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at home. Fans would expect a fight and passionate performance from the team against the divisional rivals.