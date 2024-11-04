How Much Will Dennis Allen Make for Not Coaching the Saints?

Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen reacts to a play call against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Dennis Allen’s mid-season firing after the Saints’ humiliating loss to the Panthers sent shockwaves through the NFL world. The franchise has been struggling for the past few years, with its last playoff appearance in 2020. Allen was supposed to change that, but in the two-and-a-half seasons he coached, the team barely achieved anything.

So, the firing makes sense. However, the now-former head coach will still make a substantial amount this year and in the next. Even without coaching the team.

The deal that Allen signed with New Orleans will ensure that the head coach is paid his amount for the upcoming one and a half years, that is, until the 2025 season. To put it in numbers, Allen would make approximately $8 million annually, which is essentially $22,000 per day. $3,846 per hour and $64 per minute.

BREAKING: Dennis Allen will make 19 THOUSAND DOLLARS PER DAY from the New Orleans #Saints for next year and a half. • $666,666 per month

• $153,846 per week

• $30,769 per day

• $3,846 per hour

• $64 per minute pic.twitter.com/RFiVscyV6p — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 4, 2024

The Saints were off to a promising start this season with two back-to-back wins. However, with the quarterback Derek Carr’s injury in Week 5 and the reins being handed over to Spencer Rattler, the franchise went on a streak of defeats. The 23-22 loss against Carolina, a team that was supposed to be a comeback opponent for them, seemed to be the final straw and culminated in Allen’s firing.

In this conundrum, attention has also turned to the quarterback, as fans remember that it’s not the first time Carr has witnessed Allen’s mid-season removal.

Dennis Allen and Derek Carr have been on this boat before

Allen has suffered a mid-season firing once before, notably with Carr as his quarterback. During his time in the Raiders, he was fired after the team’s 0-4 start in 2014, and it seems history repeated itself in New Orleans this season, albeit 9 weeks in.

Owner Gayle Benson issued a statement about the decision, which is his first mid-season removal, wishing Allen the best for his future.

“Dennis has been part of our organization for many years,” said Benson via PFT. “He is highly regarded within the NFL. He has been extremely loyal and professional and most importantly an excellent football coach for us. All of this makes today very tough for me and our organization.”

The owner further clarified that the decision was what they deemed “needed” in the present predicament. Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi is set to serve as the interim head coach, as per the team’s recent announcement.

Notably, the 52-year-old coach first came to New Orleans in 2006, starting off as an assistant defensive line coach. After stints in Denver and the Oakland Raiders, he came back to the Saints under Sean Payton, before finally being promoted to head coach in 2022.

While Dennis Allen seems to be financially covered at the moment, the coach will be on the lookout for a new job for the upcoming season. While it’s highly unlikely that he will land a head coaching job, he will surely land an offensive coordinator position. The question remains, who?