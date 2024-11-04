mobile app bar

How Much Will Dennis Allen Make for Not Coaching the Saints?

Sneha Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen reacts to a play call against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Caesars Superdome.

Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen reacts to a play call against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Dennis Allen’s mid-season firing after the Saints’ humiliating loss to the Panthers sent shockwaves through the NFL world. The franchise has been struggling for the past few years, with its last playoff appearance in 2020. Allen was supposed to change that, but in the two-and-a-half seasons he coached, the team barely achieved anything.

So, the firing makes sense. However, the now-former head coach will still make a substantial amount this year and in the next. Even without coaching the team.

The deal that Allen signed with New Orleans will ensure that the head coach is paid his amount for the upcoming one and a half years, that is, until the 2025 season. To put it in numbers, Allen would make approximately $8 million annually, which is essentially $22,000 per day. $3,846 per hour and $64 per minute.

The Saints were off to a promising start this season with two back-to-back wins. However, with the quarterback Derek Carr’s injury in Week 5 and the reins being handed over to Spencer Rattler, the franchise went on a streak of defeats. The 23-22 loss against Carolina, a team that was supposed to be a comeback opponent for them, seemed to be the final straw and culminated in Allen’s firing.

In this conundrum, attention has also turned to the quarterback, as fans remember that it’s not the first time Carr has witnessed Allen’s mid-season removal.

Dennis Allen and Derek Carr have been on this boat before

Allen has suffered a mid-season firing once before, notably with Carr as his quarterback. During his time in the Raiders, he was fired after the team’s 0-4 start in 2014, and it seems history repeated itself in New Orleans this season, albeit 9 weeks in.

Owner Gayle Benson issued a statement about the decision, which is his first mid-season removal, wishing Allen the best for his future.

“Dennis has been part of our organization for many years,” said Benson via PFT. “He is highly regarded within the NFL. He has been extremely loyal and professional and most importantly an excellent football coach for us. All of this makes today very tough for me and our organization.”

The owner further clarified that the decision was what they deemed “needed” in the present predicament. Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi is set to serve as the interim head coach, as per the team’s recent announcement.

Notably, the 52-year-old coach first came to New Orleans in 2006, starting off as an assistant defensive line coach. After stints in Denver and the Oakland Raiders, he came back to the Saints under Sean Payton, before finally being promoted to head coach in 2022.

While Dennis Allen seems to be financially covered at the moment, the coach will be on the lookout for a new job for the upcoming season. While it’s highly unlikely that he will land a head coaching job, he will surely land an offensive coordinator position. The question remains, who?

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sneha Singh is an NFL journalist for The SportsRush. She is currently pursuing engineering, but her passion for writing and love for American football led her to join The SportsRush in 2024. With prior experience at various media outlets across genres, Sneha has been following the sport for the past three years. What started from coffee table banter with her friends arguing for their favorite teams, soon developed into a deep-rooted love for the sport. Before she knew it, Sneha was passionately following the offseason, tracking trades, draft prospects, and heartbreaking retirements. The two teams she holds closest to her heart are the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. The last two years have been quite eventful for Sneha, as both of her favorite teams made it to the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons. However, her first live game ended in heartbreak when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Eagles on the grandest stage. The disappointment carried into the following year when the Chiefs beat the 49ers. Even Jason Kelce announced his retirement, which she wasn't thrilled about, but she appreciates that he's still connected to the league in various ways. When it comes to covering a story, it's not just the on-field action that excites Sneha but also the behind-the-scenes strategies, stories, and business dealings. She currently has over 400 articles to her name. Outside the NFL, Sneha finds solace in fiction. Whether it's books, films, anime, or video games, as long as there is a good story with creative expression, she's there for it. On the flip side, Sneha also likes to code and is an avid ML developer. What little time is left when she is not writing, consuming, or coding, Sneha likes to play the guitar.

Share this article

Don’t miss these