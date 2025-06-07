“Y’all Wanna Be the Lions So Bad”: Fans Get Curious After Bears HC Ben Johnson Makes Every Offensive Player Run Routes In Practice

The Chicago Bears struggled mightily this past season and are now preparing to go hard in 2025. After hiring the top coach available on the market, Ben Johnson, things are finally looking up in the Windy City. And he’s already ensuring that his offensive linemen are prepared for any wrinkle he has in the playbook.

It wasn’t just the head coach that Chicago fixed in the offseason, they addressed every leak possible in their team. They hired defensive coordinator Dennis Allen after he parted with the New Orleans Saints this past year. They also solidified their offensive line through free agency and trades, which allowed them to select some exciting skill positions in the NFL Draft.

However, we didn’t expect the offensive lineman to become a new skill position. The Bears’ latest practice session caught the attention of many fans because they had each offensive lineman running routes like wide receivers.

One of the clips even shows 6-foot-6-inch, 330-pound right tackle Darnell Wright making an insane one-handed grab over his back shoulder.

This is awesome: Bears 6’6 333-pound RT Darnell Wright making a nice one-handed catch. What is Ben Johnson cooking up?? pic.twitter.com/5VhpnIzTcs — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 7, 2025

It’s a bit of a surprise until you realize that Johnson loves to run trick plays. One of the best ones he ran with the Detroit Lions as an offensive coordinator included offensive lineman Penei Sewell receiving a short pass that ultimately iced a game. He also had a would-be touchdown catch overturned by an ineligible man downfield penalty before that.

When NFL Twitter saw the clip, they made fun of the Bears for wanting to be so much like their rival.

“Damn y’all wanna be the lions so bad,” they wrote.

“We want [to] be better,” a Bears fan playfully replied.

We want be better — the Bears are back (@Bustinisgone) June 5, 2025

Others took the time to give Darnell Wright some props for his amazing catch, especially considering his size.

“This catch is so tuff,” one commented.

“Wouldn’t be shocked if Johnson has a trick play in the playbook with Wright as an eligible receiver. What a catch!” another replied.

It was indeed one of those catches that makes you sit up and raise your eyebrows. It may even make you chuckle if you watch it enough. Hard to comprehend how a man of that size can make such a beautiful catch on the run. Quinton Johnston just watched that clip in awe.

It’s clear that Johnson has a trick play that he’s scheming up revolving around a lineman receiving a pass. The questions are, who will receive it, and will the play work? Only time will tell. But so far, Johnson has a pretty good track record with his trickery. Opposing defenses better stay on their toes.