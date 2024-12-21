Ryan Clark is Tired of Aaron Rodgers’ “Arrogance, Entitlement & Smugness” as Vaccination Fiasco Continuous

Aaron Rodgers is the most notable NFL player to have openly advocated against COVID-19 vaccinations. To Ryan Clark, Rodgers has used his COVID stance to help justify retaliatory responses against those analyzing his on-field play. And Clark isn’t tolerating it anymore.

On Friday’s episode of the Stephen A. Smith Show, Clark discussed his ongoing feud with Rodgers. First, he mentioned how Rodgers tried shifting the narrative of Clark’s criticism from football to the political realm. Clark admitted he did get vaccinated against COVID, but said that has nothing to do with his thoughts on Rodgers’ 2024 tape.

“The thing that rubbed me in a way where I felt I had to respond was the whole vaccination thing… he used that to get those people who are of like mind… to try to ignore the facts. The facts were that what he said was hypocritical. The facts were that he has an issue with people talking about his play in a negative way, when that’s what the film is telling us.”

Clark didn’t stop there. After complimenting Rodgers, he stated that how someone used to play shouldn’t impact the lens through which people view them now. Then, he expressed disdain for how Rodgers, in his mind, has gone unchecked for too long.

“I think he’s the best quarterback I’ve ever played against. But that doesn’t, in any way, negate what we’re seeing from him now. And then the arrogance, the smugness, the entitlement… I’m just tired of it. I’m tired of people allowing him to say whatever [he wants] whenever [he wants] in any way without pushing back.”

Clark and Rodgers have traded blows in the media for the past week. At the moment, there doesn’t seem to be an end to their beef in sight.

Ryan Clark and Aaron Rodgers: A Timeline

The first official barbs in this heated exchange came from Clark one week ago (Friday, Dec. 13). He addressed Rodgers’ claims of sports media members pushing false narratives about players to “keep [themselves]” relevant on First Take. While Rodgers may have previously alluded to Clark in some fashion, this sparked things to a new level.

Tone deaf

Unaware

Arrogant

Hypocritical

Fraud Ryan Clark unloaded on Aaron Rodgers on today’s First Take. pic.twitter.com/B5aJKgrHYL — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) December 13, 2024

Four days later (Tuesday, Dec. 17), Rodgers began his weekly Pat McAfee Show segment with a reply to Clark. Rodgers’ comments about “mentioning your [vaccination] status” that Clark referenced today came during this media appearance.

One day after Rodgers’ words, Clark took to Twitter/X. The former safety defended colleagues he felt Rodgers disrespected with the comments he initially responded to on First Take, revealed why he got the COVID vaccine, and spoke on Rodgers’ play in a nearly five-minute video.

I won’t let Aaron Rodgers’ vax smoke screen distract me from the stench of the tape. He’s entitled to his opinion, but to say you aren’t concerned with what we say is a lie… I mean it’s the reason we are here. It’s a continuation of his hypocrisy that started with criticizing… pic.twitter.com/Ko0ogDFHnQ — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) December 18, 2024

Rodgers, by virtue of preparing for the New York Jets’ Week 16 contest, has not yet taken his turn to reply to Clark’s newest comments. But you can be sure his next Pat McAfee Show appearance will be appointment viewing.