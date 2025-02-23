Shannon Sharpe Candidly Admits He “Doesn’t Talk at Home” to Protect His Voice After Doing Too Many Podcasts

Shannon Sharpe takes his business very seriously. As one of the busiest people in sports media, the NFL Hall of Famer is building a media empire. He is a consistent presence on ESPN’s First Take and runs two other podcasts: Nightcap and Club Shay Shay. This dedication to his craft requires him to rest his pipes when he’s not on camera.

Advertisement

Sharpe discussed his work recovery habits with Chad Johnson on Nightcap. He told his cohost that he doesn’t say much at home to ensure his vocal cords are good to go for his jobs.

“When you talk as much as we talk, you’re going to make some mistakes… sometimes you’re talking faster than your brain is processing it… [I got] ESPN, five shows of Nightcap. Club Shay Shay. It’s gonna happen. People ask me all the time, ‘man, how you don’t lose your voice?’ Because when I go home, I don’t talk,” he revealed.

Sharpe may occasionally raise his voice to police his children but apparently remains somewhat quiet otherwise. However, one glance at his hefty paychecks from his gigs makes it easy to understand this approach. He reportedly pulled in $6 million of revenue from interviewing comedian Katt Williams on Club Shay Shay.

Sharpe’s revelations on speaking off-duty came during an overarching chat about Micah Parsons’ podcast, The Edge. The Dallas Cowboys’ edge rusher recently asked people on Twitter if they “hated his podcast” because “it’s actually good” or because “it’s bad?”

Johnson informed Sharpe that he’s a fan of Parsons’ program. He also stated he, “likes the era we’re in,” where popular athletes can control their own media narratives. However, he believes if a player isn’t producing, they should take a step back and avoid that particular arena.

“I know what I get on the field from [Micah Parsons] on Sundays… ain’t no question about it. I can close my eyes [and] tell you what he gonna do. It don’t matter who he’s playing, so he gets a little leeway… now, everybody else… [if] you ain’t doing nothing, there’s no reason for you to be talking after the game or having a podcast… because you ain’t doing your job.”

Parsons hopes his front office and owner will do their jobs to get him paid and make their team better for 2025. The Cowboys’ offseason got off to a rough start with the hiring of Brian Schottenheimer as head coach.

Fans and analysts alike were less than thrilled seeing him replace Mike McCarthy after a limited pursuit of Deion Sanders.

This underwhelming hire followed a 2024 offseason where Dallas, despite being “all-in” according to owner Jerry Jones, was the last team to sign a player in free agency. As a result, the Cowboys’ fanbase’s patience is running thin. Parsons will be doing all he can to win them back once the 2025 campaign arrives.