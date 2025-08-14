ESPN Analyst Describes Commanders Not Signing Terry McLaurin As “The Stupidest Thing” He Has Seen This Offseason

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates a first down against Detroit Lions during the second half of the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.

Terry McLaurin was in the DeAndre Hopkins mold for the first few years of his career: reliable Pro Bowl receiver with a conveyor belt of mediocre (or worse) quarterbacks. He finally got a proper QB last year in Jayden Daniels, and the team took off like a rocket.

This development also led Scary Terry to believe that the team should finally start paying him what he’s worth. He’s set to make just under $20 million in 2025, which may have been impressive 10-15 years ago. But not anymore.

Top receivers (and McLaurin is a top receiver, he was named Second-Team All-Pro last year, which means top four at your position) are making over $30 million a year. Some are even making $40 million now.

After all the lean years McLaurin went through, he deserves a raise from this new Washington Commanders regime more than anyone. The negotiations have really frayed the relationship between team and player, however, and McLaurin has officially requested a trade. But that could merely be a negotiating tactic.

Marcus Spears, speaking for many of us on the outside of the situation, remains baffled that the impasse has continued as long as it has.

“It’s one of the stupidest things that I’ve seen this offseason. It just seems like it makes all the sense in the world. Jayden Daniels still on a rookie contract. … When you don’t have to pay your quarterback quarter of a billion dollars, you go ahead and take care of everyone else around him.”

The Commanders not signing Terry McLaurin doesn't make sense to @mspears96. "It's one of the stupidest things that I've seen this offseason." pic.twitter.com/fiuKBzUnbZ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 14, 2025

On his current deal, McLaurin’s average annual value (AAV) is just under $22.8 million a year, 18th among WRs in the NFL. However, since 2020, McLaurin has had the 8th-most receiving yards in the league among receivers. And again, last year he was a Second-Team All-Pro who also finished second in the NFL with 13 receiving TDs.

One of the reasons the Commanders are reportedly antsy about signing McLaurin to a major deal is his age. McLaurin turns 30 in September, and the analytics suggest that’s the tipping point for wideouts, per ESPN’s John Keim.

“The Commanders rely heavily on analytics, and the numbers aren’t kind to receivers at that age. According to ESPN Research, over the past five seasons, only three receivers 31 years or older have played at least 10 games and averaged 70-plus receiving yards per game; six have averaged 60-plus.”

If they’re worried about age and falling off, why not make it a lucrative one- or two-year extension instead of a long-term deal? It’s important to maintain your young QB’s development and his chemistry with his top target.

For crying out loud, there are even WR2s like Tee Higgins, DeVonta Smith, and Jaylen Waddle making more per year than Terry McLaurin, Washington’s clear and obvious WR1! That alone should push the Commanders to pay the man.