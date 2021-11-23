“Is that Tom Brady or Usain Bolt?”: Buccaneers QB defies physics and age as he makes defenders miss on electric scramble during MNF game vs. Giants

Tom Brady is still airing the ball out as well as ever, even at the ripe young age of 44. However, he showed on MNF that he can do more than just throw.

The Buccaneers faced off against the New York Giants, coming in after losing two straight games, games you would have expected them to win, especially last week when the Washington Football Team dominated them.

However, the Bucs showed that they have a short term memory, dominating the Giants 30-10. Brady threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns, increasing his odds to win the MVP award at the end of the year.

A perfect drive for Tom Brady ends with a TD pass to Chris Godwin 🔥 Bucs up 7-0 on #MNF (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/JoWtU6uCGe — ESPN (@espn) November 23, 2021

The Buccaneers are getting healthy once more, as Rob Gronkowski returned to the fold. Things could get dangerous for the rest of the league if Brady and the Bucs continue this way.

Tom Brady calls on Usain Bolt in an epic scramble on third down

Brady isn’t known for running, his 40 yard dash time pretty indicative of that. However, whenever he does use his legs, good things usually come out of it.

The story was no different on MNF. On a third down in the second quarter of the game, Brady couldn’t find any of his receivers open, and so he took matters into his own hands, or legs as you’d say.

Is that Tom Brady or Usain Bolt? #NYGvsTB pic.twitter.com/vV1ilQcDLt — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) November 23, 2021

Usain Bolt would definitely be impressed. The NFL GOAT took it 11 yards for a first down, making defenders miss in the process. Brady was also very adamant on making sure that people knew he’d ran for 11 yards.

