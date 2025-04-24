Who Are Mason Graham’s Parents?

Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham (DL11) on the SiriusXM radio set during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

From Tom Brady being the 199th pick to Brock Purdy going as Mr. Irrelevant, the NFL Draft has often reminded us that nothing is certain. However, when it comes to Michigan DT Mason Graham, his name has consistently surfaced in top-10 conversations — and rightly so.

He’s the kind of player scouts whisper about in draft war rooms: massive frame, explosive first step, refined technique, and the kind of trench dominance that teams covet. Graham has the tools to anchor an NFL front seven for the next decade.

But while fans and franchises fixate on arm size, tape, and tackles-for-loss, there’s a quieter story behind Graham’s rise—one that starts far from NFL spotlights, in Southern California, with two steady pillars in his life: Allen and Kimberly Graham.

All You Need To Know About Mason Graham’s Parents

Mason was born on September 2, 2003, in Los Angeles, California, to Allen Graham and Kimberly Graham. According to his official Michigan Wolverines roster bio, both parents are American by nationality.

His father, Allen, comes from a business background and had little connection to the sporting world. A graduate of Azusa Pacific University with a degree in Business Administration and Management (per his LinkedIn), Allen worked as a regional sales manager at Wastequip until 2021.

Considering Mason Graham’s father’s professional background, it’s safe to assume that his influence played a role in instilling the work ethic the Michigan star brings to the field.

While details about his mother, Kimberly Graham’s, professional pursuits aren’t publicly known, her steady presence has been just as vital in Mason’s athletic rise.

Ethnicity

Mason Graham’s ethnicity is American, and his roots run deep in Southern California, where his dual-sport ability started to attract attention early. At Servite High School, he didn’t just play football—he wrestled, and he wrestled well.

That mat experience is evident in every snap. His low centre of gravity, leverage mastery, and balance against double-teams are straight out of a wrestling coach’s playbook. In a sport where pad level is everything, Mason already had the advantage before he put on his Michigan uniform.

Dating History

Despite emerging as one of the most talked-about defensive prospects in the 2025 Draft class, Mason Graham has kept his personal life extremely private. As things stand, there’s no verified dating history—no Instagram hints or sideline features. So far, nothing public points to the Michigan star having a girlfriend. By all accounts, he seems fully locked in on football.

Combine Stats

Just like his production at Michigan, Graham’s Combine stats have been equally eye-popping, with his rankings among his peers solidifying him as a top-tier DT prospect.

For instance, the DT posted a Production Score of 93, the highest among all defensive tackles, and an estimated Athleticism Score of 77, putting him 9th in his position group. Moreover, his Total Score of 85 ranks first among all DTs.

This comes after a stellar junior season at Michigan, where he notched 36 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 3 sacks across 13 starts—and helped the Wolverines win a national championship.

So, come draft night, whether it’s pick No. 6 or No. 15, one thing is guaranteed: an NFL team will be getting a player who’s equally gentle off the field and equally fierce on it.