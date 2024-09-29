Cam Newton Compares Travis Hunter to Johnny Manziel, Says the Dual-Threat Star Deserves to Win Heisman

Will Travis Hunter win the Heisman or not? Currently ranking 7th on a list dominated by QBs, there are several factors not in his favor. The Heisman has historically preferred QBs and his team’s performance will also likely affect his place in the race.

Advertisement

The Buffs might have won the matchup against the Knights, but their offensive woes from last season continue. Put bluntly, Colorado is not a top player in the world of college football, despite all the overhauls happening behind the scenes.

Regardless, Cam Newton believes Hunter deserves the Heisman. According to the former QB, every game starring Hunter is “must-watch TV,” just like it was when Johnny Manziel was the star of college football. When asked whether Hunter should win the Heisman, Newton did not hesitate as he said,

‘Yes. Travis Hunter is the first player to take hold of college football since Johnny Manziel. Johnny Manziel in college was must-see TV whether off the field issue or whether like motherf**ker was going to ball.”

He believes that, like Manziel, Hunter will continue to capture attention and perform exceptionally well. However, unlike the former Texas A&M star, Hunter has managed to avoid any off-field controversies, a feat that should be celebrated in today’s NIL landscape.

“I’m so pleased about Travis, he has not got into any trouble. That should be a celebration in itself. Everything that coming to him, he deserves.”

Newton emphasized that every bit of success Hunter is experiencing is thoroughly deserved.

The Buffaloes completely throttled the UCEF Knights, winning 48-21 away from home. Their dual-threat star played equally well, scoring a TD and intercepting a pass which he capped off with a Heisman pose celebration.

Hunter had nine receptions for 89 yards. He also made 2 tackles and a diving pick, showing his dual-threat talents once again.

This is a testament to the hard work he has been putting in since high school when he was being coached by Newton.

Newton coached Hunter in high school

During the same podcast segment, Newton shared that he once coached the Buffs star in high school. Unlike most kids, who were drawn to Cam’s trophies—like his Heisman Award and MVP trophy—Hunter had a particular fondness for Newton’s Mishika hats and nothing else.

“You know what’s crazy, Travis wanted a hat more than anything. A Mishika. I was like bro, I’mma get you one and he was like, no I want this one.”

Even then Cam was impressed by Travis’s work ethic, putting in relentless efforts and continuously practicing. When asked by the former Panthers QB to take a breather, he was adamant about proving that he was the best football player in the country.

The Buffs star has been phenomenal even when his team delivers mixed performances. So far he has tallied 472 receiving yards, five touchdowns as a receiver, and a diving interception as a DB.

His Heisman ranking will continue to soar as the season progresses and he could become the first defensive player since Charles Woodson to win the award and only the second wideout since Devonta Smith.