“That’s Sal From Impractical Jokers”: UFC Star and Fans React as TV Star Look-Alike Airline Employee Regrets Messing With Ex-NFL Player in a Viral Clip

The myth that an everyday individual can compete with a UFC martial artist has been debunked multiple times, over the years.

There is a common misconception that the average person holds, that in a given circumstance, they would possess the weapons in their arsenal to outsmart and best a martial artist at an elite level.

The skillset and technique that martial artists owns, are developed over years, of dedication, commitment, and hard work. To refute that just because you have watched a few fights, and claim you could dismantle them with ease, is imprudent and ill-judged.

A number of instances in the martial arts landscape pertain to this fact. The likes of Kevin Holland, Donald Cerrone, Jacare Souza, so and so forth are accurate examples of these instances. The list is long.

Former NFL player, Brendan Langley, absolutely devastates an airline staff, who thought it would be smart to assault Langley!

This is another example of why the average individual should stick to whatever it is they are proficient at, and not unwisely challenge a professional athlete. If not, they’ll get lit up like fireworks.

An employee from United Airlines, initiated a fight by punching, former Denver Broncos cornerback, Brendan Langley. Suffice to say, it didn’t pan out well for the staff member.

airport worker made a big mistake. pic.twitter.com/LiIQhz4dZp — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) September 29, 2022

Langley would land a couple of vicious punches on the airline employee, that left him bloody and concussed, unable to stand on his own two feet. Although the fiasco went viral and initially led to Langley’s arrest, the assault case was eventually dismissed.

99.9% of dudes are a 100000% less effective in a fight than they think. https://t.co/dOgbjtHv5v — Cody Stamann (@CodyStamann) October 1, 2022

The internet, being the internet, has reacted in a hysterical manner to the confrontation. Some of the best comments on the subject include comments from various MMA stars and fans.

This should be a fair warning to anybody, not to pick fights, unless you’re absolutely confident in your prowess, ability, and skill. If not, do the smart thing, and de-escalate the situation, and remain cordial with the individuals involved.

