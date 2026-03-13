ESPN Insider Outlines Two New Trade Partners and Terms for a Maxx Crosby Trade

Maxx Crosby recently professed his allegiance to the Las Vegas Raiders for this upcoming season. After a trade with the Baltimore Ravens fell through, the star edge rusher took to X to show that he wants to be a Raider for life. But a former NFL GM believes that a trade could still be on the table for him.

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That former GM is none other than Mike Tannenbaum. He led the charge with the Miami Dolphins for four seasons and conducted a bunch of trades while with the team. He should know better than most how these deals come together.

Tannenbaum feels as though a Crosby trade could still be possible despite his outward display of loyalty.

“Absolutely, because by the time Fernando Mendoza is going to be good, Maxx Crosby may be two or three years further down the road,” Tannenbaum said on Get Up.

This could be a factor at play when it comes to Crosby and the Raiders. Another is the fact that they committed nearly $300 million to players on the first day of free agency. This occurred while they believed that Crosby was going to be traded, and his $35.79 million contract along with him.

.@RealTannenbaum outlines potential trade proposals for Maxx Crosby pic.twitter.com/edx2s6r9XN — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 13, 2026

But have no fear, because if the Raiders and John Spytek still want to move Crosby, Tannenbaum has two ideal trade partners.

“Bills or Buccaneers, trading for a second-round pick this year, no physical by the way. And then next year, you get a second-round pick, but if he plays 70% or more snaps this season, that two goes to a one. Who says no to that?” Tannenbaum outlined.

It’s an interesting idea. But would the Raiders really be willing to get rid of Crosby, the face of the franchise, for two second-rounders? Remember, the original trade with the Ravens had them receiving two first-round picks this year and next year. Tannenbaum’s proposal would be a massive discount for whoever acquired Crosby.

At the same time, though, Las Vegas might need to start looking into lesser offers for Crosby if they still want to trade him. Two first-round picks for a guy coming off meniscus surgery was a surprising package when it was reported. And the Ravens seemingly got cold feet because of their over-the-top offer.

All in all, Tannenbaum’s trade idea is certainly feasible. We really just don’t know if the Raiders are committed to having Crosby on the team in 2026 and beyond. Because of this, it’s hard to know how his situation is going to play out from here. It’s anyone’s guess whether he’s on the team or somewhere else completely by Week 1.