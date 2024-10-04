mobile app bar

Poor Officiating Back in Spotlight as Refs Miss 4th Quarter Facemask Call, Leading to Falcons OT Win

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Falcons vs Buccaneers

Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) runs for the game winning touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The TNF game between the Falcons and the Buccaneers emerged as a perfect thriller, with the Falcons scripting a comeback 36-30 win in overtime. While Kirk Cousins stole the limelight with 509 yards and 4 touchdowns, the referees once again came under fire for some questionable calls.

Unfortunately, this time it was the Buccaneers who suffered. The refs missed a crucial late 4th-quarter facemask call by the Falcons on Bucky Irving. Instead, they called it for holding, which pushed the Bucs out of field goal range.

This controversial call forced the Buccaneers to punt with a three-point lead, allowing the Falcons to tie the game with a field goal and push it into overtime. Without the call, the Falcons would have needed a touchdown to win, giving the Buccaneers a significant advantage.

The incident occurred with 1:39 left in the game, with the Buccaneers leading 30-27. Hence, it is quite evident how the call twisted the game in the Falcons’ favor.

Interestingly, the Falcons made a stunning comeback in the second half and were constantly moving the ball around the Buccaneers’ end zone. Reacting to the call, seasoned NFL journalist Mike Florio wrote:

“This one is easy. Put it at the top of the list for the offseason rule changes. Facemask fouls become subject to replay assistance and replay review. It’s long overdue.”

Meanwhile, the 2024 NFL season has been marred by officiating errors, with refs hesitant to use replay options due to time constraints, leading to significant impacts on the games.

This latest incident underscores the need to increase the use of technology to assist referees in making accurate decisions.

Nidheesh Kumar

Nidheesh Kumar

A passionate sports buff, Nidheesh is in his eighth year in the media industry. While he prefers to watch the sport without picking favorite personalities, he loves Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers - for the intensity and competitiveness they bring into the game. He was a fan of The New England Patriots during The Tom Brady era, and is curiously following Kansas City Chiefs quest to achieve a new dynasty. An avid consumer of podcasts and interviews, Nidheesh enjoys watching The Pat McAfee Show, Colin Cowherd Podcast, Let’s Go Podcast and Omaha Production, led by Peyton Manning. He is also interested in exploring the personal lives of players, to know them better as a human. From Gisele Bündchen to Taylor Swift - He follows what’s up with the celebrities and keeps a track on their journey. Outside work, Nidheesh enjoys watching films, reading good books, listening to his tracklist, traveling to mountains and his most favorite hobby is walking.

