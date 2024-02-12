“Stop Glorifying His Unacceptable Behavior”: Fans React After Travis Kelce Reveals What He Said to Andy Reid During Sideline Meltdown

Emotions soared high during the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium this Sunday after two NFL powerhouses — the Chiefs and the Niners — met on the gridiron for the ultimate trophy after fighting their way to the top. The NFC champs were the first ones to put points on the scoreboard in the second quarter, and the Chiefs needed to make a swift comeback. They did exactly that after Patrick Mahomes hit wideout Mecole Hardman for a 52-yard gain — into the red zone. But it turned out to be quite the opposite of what one would expect from the defending champs after RB Isiah Pacheco lost a fumble, losing possession of the ball — which must have been a trigger for star TE Travis Kelce, who, at that time, was missing on the field.

Soon followed his unexpected outburst, as Travis would go on to shove head coach Andy Reid on the sidelines and hurl inaudible words at him. Did he feel that he could provide enough protection to Pacheco? Could that have been the reason for his outburst? While fans and pundits seem to think so, the Cincinnati alum recently revealed that he “was telling him (Andy) how much (he) loved him.”

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, right? The fans don’t seem to think so. They were clearly dissatisfied and took to social media to vent their frustration. One of the frustrated fans said, “Stop glorifying his unacceptable behaviour”

Another chimed in, and remarked, “That’s why his teammate had to come over and hold him back”

Others said,

Even Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was dragged into the mix after the shoving incident on the sidelines. Fans made sure to predict how their relationship is poised to crumble (resulting in a fire album), and some even dubbed Kelce a ‘Red Flag’. In another post-game presser, the Chiefs’ TE expressed his gratitude towards his play caller, but it wasn’t enough for fans.

Travis Kelce Expresses Gratitude to Andy Reid After Super Bowl LVIII Victory

Following their 25-22 victory in overtime, Travis made an effort to mend things. The NFL star touched upon the special relationship he and his coach have and expressed,

“I’ve got the greatest coach this game has ever seen,” followed by, “He’s one of the best leaders of men I’ve ever seen in my life. I owe my entire career to that guy and how to control my emotions.“

Fans, however, were expecting an apology, which didn’t really materialize in the interview. While some demanded action, others,,, like AJ Brown, smelled racism.

Nevertheless, the Chiefs’ head coach shared his two cents about the incident, expressing, “He’s emotional today,” followed by, “I‘ve got five kids and I know how that goes. The part that I love is that he loves to play the game, and he wants to help his team,” as per the Guardian.

Shoving his 65-year-old might not have been a champion’s mentality, but Travis Kelce has moved mountains for his team this season. From just one reception for one yard in the first half, he would go on to become the lead receiver by the end of the matchup, paving the way for the Chiefs to secure their third Super Bowl victory in 5 years.

With his third Super Bowl ring, Kelce will now look to tie with the former Patriots man Rob Gronkowski, who, alongside Tom Brady, has clinched four rings in the span of 12 years. Perhaps Travis and his Chiefs will make history next year by clinching the league’s first three-peat Lombardies. It’s a long way, but one can only hope.