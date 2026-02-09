Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Tops Kendrick Lamar’s

When it was announced that Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny would headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show, the reaction was mixed at best. Critics questioned whether a largely Spanish-language performance could truly connect with the NFL’s traditionally American audience. Others, meanwhile, wondered if the league was taking a cultural risk on its biggest stage. There were also concerns raised over ICE’s presence at the event.

Well, as it turns out, those risks have paid off exactly the way the NFL hoped for. Bad Bunny didn’t just meet expectations, he shattered them.

Over the course of a tightly packed 13-minute performance, the MIA hitmaker delivered a visual and cultural spectacle rooted deeply in his heritage. The set opened in a recreated sugar cane field, populated by jíbaros in traditional pavas, before transitioning into scenes of domino players, a New York-style bodega, and a pan-American street parade. It was a visually narrative arc, rather than just being a medley of hits.

BREAKING: Bad Bunny just kicked off his Super Bowl LX halftime performance 100% in Spanish — not a single word of English so far on the field! : @dom_lucre pic.twitter.com/hVWPbn9zPb — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) February 9, 2026

The highlight of the performance, however, began midway through the show, when Bad Bunny paused to introduce himself in Spanish. “Mi nombre es Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. Y si hoy estoy aquí en el Super Bowl 60, es porque nunca, nunca dejé de creer en mí y tú también deberías de creer en ti, vales más de lo que piensas,” he told the crowd. In English: “If I’m here today, it’s because I never stopped believing in myself, and you should believe in yourself too.”

The performance only escalated from there as a real wedding then took place live on the field, with Bad Bunny serving as a witness. This was followed by Lady Gaga emerging during the ceremony, dancing and singing alongside him in a scene that felt more like a celebration than a halftime gimmick.

Later on, Bad Bunny went on to pay homage to Puerto Rico’s political struggles, power outages, and cultural resilience, culminating with the artist holding the Puerto Rican flag and closing with his hit song “DtMF.”

Fortunately for Bad Bunny, his efforts in curating an audio-visual masterclass for his fans worked out. According to NBC, this year’s halftime show drew 135.4 million viewers, making it the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show of all time.

That figure officially surpasses Kendrick Lamar, whose Super Bowl LIX performance in 2025 set the previous record at 133.5 million viewers.

To put the achievement into context, Billboard’s list of the most-watched halftime shows now places Bad Bunny firmly at the top. Kendrick Lamar (133.5M) sits second, followed by Usher in 2024 with 123.4 million, Rihanna in 2023 with 121 million, and Katy Perry’s 2015 performance, also at 121 million.

| NBC revealed that Bad Bunny’s halftime show at the #SuperBowlLX had over 135.4M viewers surpassing the previous record held by Kendrick Lamar in 2025 of 133.5M pic.twitter.com/gasqjcW01A — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) February 9, 2026

That said, Bad Bunny’s success goes beyond raw numbers.

His halftime show marked the full arrival of Latin music on one of the most traditionally American stages in sports. Performed almost entirely in Spanish, the set expanded the NFL’s reach across new demographics and countries, pulling in viewers who may not otherwise tune in for American football. That crossover appeal is precisely why the league leaned into this moment.