Rob Gronkowski Reacts to Travis Kelce’s Newly Formed Relationship With Taylor Swift Amid Ex Kayla Nicole’s Therapy News

Although the ‘best TE’ debate remains, Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski have forged a close bond following the latter’s retirement. The Kansas City Chiefs star has been dominating the headlines recently after allegedly getting entangled with the pop sensation Taylor Swift. Reacting to this, the ex-Patriots player had nothing but high regard and praise.

In his chat with Entertainment Tonight, Rob Gronkowski reflected on how the Big Yeti deserves it all. In the meantime, Kelce’s ex, Kayla Nicole, revealed that ‘therapy’ has significantly helped her, especially as her ex entered a new relationship.

Rob Gronkowski Showers Praise on Travis

As the Chiefs’ star TE continues to dominate the headlines with Taylor Swift, Rob extends his endorsement. He also added how Travis has been a consistent force in the league with seven 1,000-yard seasons in a row. In Rob’s view, Travis deserves all the success in the world, being a skilled player with great looks.

“He’s had seven 1000-yard seasons in a row. Wide receivers barely have seen 1000-yard seasons in a row. He deserves every commercial, and he’s a good-looking man, so he deserves any lady he wants to get,” Rob said in the interview.

Moreover, Rob definitely keeps tabs on Travis, admiring his dance moves from recent matchups. He even fondly recalled having a dance-off in the gridiron, adding, “His hips can groove.” Aside from this, the ex-Patriots branded Travis as “the best tight end in the league” in the interview.

While Rob had all the praises for this newly formed couple, Travis’ ex Kayla had a markedly different reaction to it.

Kayla Nicole Reacts to Taylor-Travis Romance

According to an article by Page Six, Kayla was ‘thankful’ to therapy, which greatly helped her move on from her ex’s recent romance headlines. She added that she might have reacted to this development differently, if not for ‘therapy’. The fitness influencer had a roller coaster of a relationship with the NFL star, which spans over six years. She also revealed in the interview that she struggled with depression, even though she remained physically fit.

“I’m posting content and people are like, ‘you look so good. Tell us your tricks. You look amazing.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m miserable. I’m miserable. I’m depressed,’” Kayla revealed in the interview.

Travis and Taylor seem to be going strong, with the pop sensation continuing to grace the Chiefs’ games. Swifties have also shown a growing interest in the NFL, and it’s not slowing down anytime soon.