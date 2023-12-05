ESPN’s Jake Asman Asks Zach Wilson Fans to Stop With “They Didn’t Treat Their Employee Right” BS; “Made Him QB2 With Zero Competition”

Dec 3, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) reacts on the sideline during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Once again, the New York Jets fans felt disheartened as their team suffered an 8-13 loss against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. In the Week 13 game, the Jets played with a combination of QB Tim Boyle and backup QB Trevor Siemian in the hopes of winning again. However, the result remained unchanged.

Zach Wilson struggled to take charge as QB1 in Aaron Rodgers’ absence due to which he was demoted to the team’s third-string QB. According to rumors the franchise is once again moving forward with Zach Wilson to start the upcoming game against the Houston Texans.

As reported by The Athletic’s Dianna Eussini and Zack Rosenblatt, however, Wilson is “reluctant to step back in” to take on the starting role. Wilson fans believe the team hasn’t really treated their QB well. Moreover, tired by this narrative, ESPN’s Jake Asman recently had a lot to say.

Asman took to X where he posted a series of comments revolving around the situation with Zach Wilson and the Jets. The sports broadcaster emphasized the frustration of some fans, suggesting that the Jet’s defense, rather than Zach Wilson’s contributions, had been the main reason for the team’s four victories this season.

He criticized Wilson and said that despite the QB being paid a significant amount, he might refuse to play in the upcoming games. He argued the franchise has given Wilson ample opportunities, and the Jets even made him the QB1 after Aaron Rodgers‘ injury.

In another comment, Asman praised Wilson’s dedication but also noted the challenges he is currently facing in the league. Further, the NFL Analyst expressed that if Wilson refuses to play, it would be within his rights, but then the Jets will also have the right to release him.

Who’s the Starter QB For Week 14?

After the Week 13 loss, the Jets benched starting QB Tim Boyle during the game due to his struggling performance. In the last three games he has played, he has thrown four interceptions and one touchdown pass. Trevor Siemian replaced him in Sunday’s game but managed to complete only five of 13 pass attempts while also enduring three sacks.

Now the Jets have an option to bring back Zach Wilson as a starter in the game against the Texans. However, Jets head coach clearly stated on Monday, that he is not ready to name a starting QB for the Week 14 game yet. He told the reporters “I’m still not there yet.” Wilson started in nine of ten games this season out of which he has won the team only three games.

In his ten games, he has thrown for 1944 yards with 6 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. However, Saleh dismantled the rumors about Wilson not willing to play stating, “Let’s be clear, if he were reluctant to play, he wouldn’t be here.” Could this potentially tie in with Jake Asman saying “It’s over”?