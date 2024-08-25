Even Skip Bayless “Can’t Defend” Trey Lance After 5-Interception Laden Horrid Show Against Chargers

Trey Lance’s performance for the Cowboys against the Chargers is not making him look too good. The former No. 3 pick, now relegated to third-string duties in Dallas, put on a show that was equal parts thrilling and frustrating.

While his stats were eye-popping: 323 passing yards, 33 completions on 49 attempts, and a touchdown through the air, he ended the game with five interceptions and three sacks. The last pick crushed any hopes of a late-game comeback for the Cowboys.

Even Skip Bayless, known for his unwavering support of the Cowboys, couldn’t find a silver lining. Bayless let loose on the QB:

“I needed him to flash some brilliance that would make Jerry Jones stop and say, ‘No, I can’t sign Dak for 5 more years, giving him top quarterback money.’ And what does Trey Lance do? He throws 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 INTERCEPTIONS. I want to defend him, but I can’t defend 5.”

Lance even showed off his wheels with 90 rushing yards and another score on the ground but those interceptions seem to overshadow everything else.

Bayless did acknowledge Lance’s flashes of brilliance, especially his live arm, quick release, and accuracy on deep balls. But those five interceptions? They overshadowed everything else. The first two were bad enough, but that last one, according to Bayless, was a dagger to the heart of Cowboys fans everywhere.

Although Bayless was clear on the fact that Trey has the raw talent, his consistency remains elusive.

Lance a better option for Dallas than Dak Prescott?

Despite everything, the analyst isn’t ready to give up on Lance just yet. He has been a fan of Lance’s talents since before he entered the NFL, praising his unique blend of arm strength and mobility.

So, he didn’t shy away from comparing Lance to current Cowboys starter Dak Prescott, who is awaiting his contract extension, expressing his frustration with Prescott’s playoff performances:

“I’m done with Dak, I’ve seen enough. I’m sick and tired, especially in the playoffs. Trey Lance is a playmaker because he’s got the legs to go with the arm. He’s got the guts and the savvy and the escape ability.”

Lance’s 46-yard touchdown run against the Chargers caught Bayless’ eye, that play basically showed the dynamic playmaking ability that made him such an interesting prospect. He further gushed about Lance’s character, work ethic, and football IQ, painting a picture of a young quarterback with all the intangibles to succeed.

Yet again, those five interceptions loomed large. “I love everything about Trey Lance, but I can’t defend 5 interceptions in the final preseason game,” Bayless said.

The disappointing showing in what should have been Lance’s chance to shine has Bayless wondering if the Cowboys might now look to trade the young quarterback.