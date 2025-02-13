“Even Though She Left Me?”: Chad Johnson Shocked as Shannon Sharpe Suggests Spending $10–$15K on Ex Sharelle Rosado for Valentine’s Day

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson has no problem airing out his personal life in the public sphere. He met his fiancee, Sharelle Rosado, on Instagram in 2020, and the couple went public in November of that year. Ochocinco’s proposal to Rosado in January of 2023 was also posted online. But, in the end, it didn’t last—Rosado called the engagement off this past October. However, Ochocinco lives by the motto “Never say never”.

The former All-Pro wideout has been trying his damnedest to get his woman back ever since she left him. With Valentine’s Day coming up, Ocho and Nightcap co-host Shannon Sharpe deliberated on a bold gesture that might help mend fences.

However, with Rosado and Ochocinco on the outs, Ocho’s famous frugality poked its head out, as he was unsure if he should still be shelling out the big bucks for her Valentine’s Day gift.

“Ochocinco: I don’t play when it comes to holidays. Helicopters, shopping sprees, we do the Chanel store. Now see, this is the problem, we ain’t together right now. So I don’t know…

Sharpe: Ocho, you still gotta do that, though. Yeah, for sure.”

Rosado, who gave birth to the couple’s first child, Serenity, in January of 2022, is actually a successful real estate mogul. She founded her own firm and was featured on Netflix’s Selling Tamp TV show in 2021. She doesn’t actually need Ochocinco’s money, which probably makes his efforts at reconciliation a little tougher.

Not to mention that even though the pair are no longer together, they maintain an amicable relationship and Rosado continues to keep Ochocinco’s professional life organized. Ochocinco said that after the breakup, he was worried he’d need to hire an assistant to keep his “ducks in a row” but Rosado continued to do the job because they remained on “good terms”.

“I have business, stuff that’s going on away from Nightcap, away from football. She keeps everything in order for me. Because I don’t know what’s going on, I got fifty-eleven jobs. So she keeps all my ducks in a row, so I’m able to travel, and things are in order.”

With that in mind, Sharpe was adamant that Ochocinco needed to spend a significant amount on Rosado on February 14.

“Sharpe: Well, you gotta break her off.

Ochocinco: Okay, now how much of the breaking off do I do in terms of going out and doing things.

Sharpe: At least, at bare minimum, 10-15.

Ochocinco: 1,500 dollars?

Sharpe: 10 to 15, you know, thousand.

Ochocinco: On Valentine’s? Even though she left me? Now, I understand her taking care of my business and making sure everything’s straight despite us not being together, but you think?

Sharpe: Yep.”

Ochocinco’s frugality is well-known, but his reaction to Sharpe’s suggestion of 10–15 thousand rather than hundred was still absolutely priceless. He has said before that he wants to win her back, but for a woman like that, perhaps the dollar amount isn’t what matters. What’s that saying? It’s the thought that counts.