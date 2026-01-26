9-Year-Old Drake Maye’s Scouting Report Goes Viral Amid Joining an Elite QB List

Before the 2024 NFL Draft, scouting reports compared Drake Maye to Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, citing his big frame, running ability, rocket arm, and overall physical gifts. Now, two years later, that comparison is proving true, with Maye emerging as a generational talent.

Advertisement

Maye has already joined an elite club of quarterbacks after leading the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl. He is now the second-youngest QB ever to reach the Big Game. At 23 years old, Dan Marino was just 35 days younger than the Patriots QB when he made it to Super Bowl 19. If Maye wins, however, he would become the youngest quarterback ever to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Amid this, an X user’s tweet from 2012 about Maye and his potential has gone viral. At the time, Maye was just nine years old.

“Holy crap Drake Maye is the best athlete I’ve ever seen. Playing up a league and still the best in the league,” the user, named Justin Farkas, wrote.

The post is timestamped from August 25th, 2012. So, it’s legitimate. Many fans couldn’t believe that 14 years later, the tweet still holds relevance.

Naturally, fans now want to know more context behind the post.

“What’s the context to this cause he was 12,” one wrote. “He was 9 years old, maybe 4.5 feet tall and 80lbs, playing up a league with 11/12 year olds, stiff-arming them and running circles around them,” the poster responded.

he was 9 years old, maybe 4.5 feet tall and 80lbs, playing up a league with 11/12 year olds, stiff arming them and running circles around them — Justin Farkas (@farkasaurus) January 26, 2026

It sounds like Maye has been dominating his competition ever since he was a little boy, which makes sense given the career he’s had so far. Still, it’s always cool to hear stories about athletes from when they were kids.

Others simply couldn’t believe that Maye was turning heads even at such a young age. One user even pinpointed the specific league Maye played in as a child, saying they used to attend those games as well.

“Were you watching JEFA at Southlake while tweeting this? I was in that league with Drake at the time and he was like Stanford CMC at QB,” they asked.

“Holy sh*t that’s exactly what it was,” the author of the post responded.

Most of the time, tweeting about a random nine-year-old athlete would land someone on a list they probably do not want to be on. Jokes aside, it’s genuinely neat that this fan saw something in Maye before almost anyone else did. Now, 14 years later, that same kid has an opportunity to make history.

Super Bowl 59 is all set between the Seattle Seahawks and the Patriots. Fans will get a week off from football as the teams prepare for the big matchup. The NFL Pro Bowl will be held next Tuesday, February 3. Then comes the Big Game on Sunday, February 8. It will be interesting to see if Maye can live up to the Patriots’ prophecy by winning it all and being viewed as the next version of Tom Brady.