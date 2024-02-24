Kelly Stafford Falls in Love With Cruises Again After Sharing a Dancing Grandpa’s Mesmerizing Video

Nov 17, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford with wife Kelly Stafford during the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

A dancing grandpa on a cruise has won over Kelly Stafford’s heart. Wife of the LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Kelly revived her love for cruises as she shared a video of an elderly gentleman having an absolute blast on a ship.

Advertisement

Sharing the video of a grandpa letting loose on the dance floor on a ship, Kelly indicated that cruises are superior on her Instagram story, writing “Cruises >>>” Things do get wild on cruises, as people leave all their worries behind on the mainland and enjoy the open waters.

The gentleman dancing on the ship was clearly having a gala time as he absolutely turnt it up on the ship. He busted out his moves, instantly flooring all the guests on the cruise, as well as Kelly who clearly has a soft spot in her heart for vacations involving the water.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3rIb1sM1DQ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Back in 2014, when she was still Kelly Hall and Stafford’s girlfriend, she blew away social media with her cruise vacation pictures. Her athletic body was the talk of the town with CBS even dedicating an entire article to just the pictures. Then 24-year-old Kelly was having a similar gala time on the open waters like the grandpa with her gal pals, soaking in the sun, enjoying burgers, and letting their hair loose in the open ocean winds.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/lXcsVBqd4K/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Her affinity for sports or water vacations hasn’t stopped after all these years though. After the end of the regular season, Kelly once more returned to the waters to have some more adventures, which did end up in some bruises.

Kelly Stafford’s Diving Adventures Take Dangerous Turn

Kelly recently shared visuals from her latest vacation going horribly wrong. In an attempt to pull off a daring cliff jump, Kelly decided to go for a few flips before leaping into the water. However, things took a terrifying turn when she failed to execute the maneuver properly — and she awkwardly landed on her back.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3k8W24P_p9/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

She shared the video on her Instagram and even shared how the awkward impact with the water left her body covered in bruises due to blood clots. Maybe she’ll opt for a dance-off on the seas as her next adventure, to recuperate from this mishap, while enjoying the waves.