“Aaron Rodgers as John Wick for Halloween is perfect”: Keanu Reeves and Packers QB look indistinguishable in perfect spooky season costume

Aaron Rodgers is not only one of the greatest quarterbacks in the NFL, but he may also be one of the most dangerous hitmen/spies in the world.

The Packers quarterback dressed up for Halloween, and his costume was perfectly on par with how Keanu Reeves portrays John Wick in the action movies series.

Halloween season is one of the best times of the year, with everyone dressing up, partying, and going around to find the best candy/chocolate in town. NFL players are no different, and Rodgers found the perfect costume to wear.

Aaron Rodgers as John Wick for Halloween.

If you can’t tell whether that’s Aaron Rodgers or Keanu, don’t worry you’re not alone.

Aaron Rodgers is dangerous as John Wick off the field, and still as dangerous as ever on the field

Don’t let Rodgers’ Halloween costume fool you. He’s still as lethal as ever as a quarterback. After all the offseason drama, Rodgers has completely locked in this season, and he’s ready to go for another Super Bowl run.

The Packers quarterback was faced with an incredibly tough situation on Thursday Night Football as he went up against the number one seed Arizona Cardinals (undefeated at the time) without his top three receivers in Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, and Marques Valdes-Scantling. He would later lose Robert Tonyan in the game too, but the Packers still pulled off an impressive 24-21 victory.

Rodgers’ production hasn’t dipped either. He’s currently eighth in the league in passing yards (1,894 yards), tied fourth in the leage for touchdown passes (17), and he’s thrown only three interceptions.

Aaron Rodgers finds Randall Cobb for the TD! Packers go up 10 on the undefeated Cardinals

If there was any doubt that Rodgers would fall of a cliff this year, all those qualms have been squashed. The Packers once again look dangerous in the NFC, and they’ll give any team a run for their money.

Green Bay has another big game next week against the Kansas City Chiefs. While the Chiefs haven’t looked as deadly this year as in past years, they’ll always be a threat as long as Patrick Mahomes is on the field. Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes will be electric to watch.

