“Everything You Are, Is a Choice”: Tom Brady’s Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen Speaks Up About “Positive Mindset” During Third Pregnancy

Gisele Bundchen isn’t going to let fans of her ex-husband, future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, keep her from moving on with her life alongside her new partner, Joaquim Valente.

Bundchen and Brady met in 2006 and were married in 2009. Over their 13-year marriage, they had two children, Benjamin, born in 2009, and Vivian, born in 2012.

However, Bundchen, now 44, wanted to continue to build a new life with her new man. In October, it was announced that she was pregnant with her and Valente’s first child together.

The backlash she received, especially from Brady fans and New England Patriots fans, was completely inappropriate. But the Brazilian supermodel is making the best of it. In a post to her Instagram page on Thursday afternoon, she said she’s choosing not to let her peace be disturbed by outside noise.

“There’s no guide to life, no perfect roadmap to follow. But remember everything you are, is a choice! To feel good, to be healthy, and to cultivate a positive mindset are daily choices that only you can commit to. Each day presents the opportunity to choose habits that nourish your body, uplift your spirit, and guide you toward the life you truly want to live.”

The message of positivity was accompanied by a picture of Bundchen soaking in the sun on a dock by the water, coffee mug in hand. Bundchen is a practitioner of transcendental meditation, so the picture and message align perfectly with her brand.

Gisele Bundchen is not shying away from her 3rd pregnancy

Most women give up on having more children after the age of 40, but Gisele Bundchen is unique. Even on her third pregnancy, she still looks like she did when she first started dating Brady nearly 20 years ago.

Apparently, Bundchen was already five or six months along when she announced she was pregnant in October. That means the new baby should arrive in very late 2024 or very early 2025. The supermodel isn’t hiding her baby bump either, as she has been photographed showing it off several times while out running her day-to-day errands.

Bundchen met her partner, Joaquim Valente, through mixed martial arts, of all things. Valente was her jiu jitsu instructor, and will now be the father of her child. Bundchen has been training with Valente since 2021, and she has actually gotten pretty good over the last three years. She earned the rank of purple belt in December 2023.