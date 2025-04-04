mobile app bar

Fans Believe Antonio Brown Just Dropped a Big Hint on ‘Relationship’ With Tom Brady’s Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen: “Drama Level over 9000”

Nidhi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Antonio Brown snapchat story: Former Bucs WR goes overboard against Tom Brady by posting photoshopped nude image of Gisele Bündchen

Antonio Brown, Gisele Bündchen
Credit: USA Today Sports

It doesn’t seem like the Antonio Brown vs Tom Brady feud is going anywhere anytime soon. Brown constantly takes jabs at Brady, sometimes through his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. In 2022, he posted an implied photo of himself hugging Gisele Bündchen, captioned “Put that s*** on.”

Since then, it seems Brown has been trying to imply that something went down between him and the supermodel while she was still married to Brady. After posting that picture, Brown remarked during a podcast appearance, “I don’t kiss and tell.” He seems to be carrying this bit forward, though.

During his appearance on AdinRoss’s stream, something went down that seems to have convinced fans that the former WR was, in fact, involved with Bündchen. During the stream, Ross and Brown sat down to play a version of WIRED’s Autocomplete interview. As the two went down the list of searches, such as “Antonio Brown CTE” and “Did Antonio Brown win a Super Bowl?” one particular question took Ross by complete surprise.

That question was, “Did Antonio Brown sleep with Tom Brady’s wife?”

Brown neither confirmed nor denied it, but got a huge grin on his face as he said, “Is it alright if we skip this one?” As one fan pointed out, “his smile literally said it all lmao.”

Another also took Brown’s refusal to answer the question as him trying to stir up drama.

In all likelihood, Brown is once again just stirring up trouble for Brady, and nothing ever happened between him and Bündchen. The former wide receiver has had a chip on his shoulder against Brady since 2021.

After helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV, Brown’s tenure with the team ended abruptly when he infamously quit mid-game against the New York Jets in 2021. Brown has since accused Brady of not having his back and of treating him poorly over contract negotiations.

About the author

Nidhi

Nidhi

x-icon

Nidhi is an NFL Editor for The SportsRush. Her interest in NFL began with 'The Blindside' and has been working as an NFL journalist for the past year. As an athlete herself, she uses her personal experience to cover sports immaculately. She is a graduate of English Literature and when not doing deep dives into Mahomes' latest family drama, she inhales books on her kindle like nobody's business. She is proud that she recognised Travis Kelce's charm (like many other NFL fangirls) way before Taylor Swift did, and is waiting with bated breath for the new album to drop.

Share this article

Don’t miss these