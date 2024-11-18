Ex-Commanders Star Slams NFL Officials For Personal Foul Call During the Chargers vs Bengals Clash

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) drives into Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) as he is brought down in the first quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Credit-Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Things didn’t go well for the Bengals on Sunday. They came to Los Angeles with the season on the line but the Chargers blew them away in the first half itself.

To add insult to injury, some decisions didn’t go their way, particularly one involving Tee Higgins. Contact from a defender made him lose control of the football, which the officials deemed as a fumble when the Bolts recovered the ball.

However, on replay, the refs overturned the call, stating that Higgins was already down by contact when he lost control of the ball. Seemed like the right call, but many also felt that officials should have penalized Perryman for a personal foul, for hitting Tee after he was already down.

The ‘Bussin with the Boys’ crew seemingly agreed that the overturned call wasn’t the right call and that the officials should’ve handed a personal foul. However, there seems to be some disagreement within the crew as host and former Commanders’ linebacker Will Compton expressed that the play didn’t warrant a personal foul, siding with the officials’ decision.

Compton argued that those advocating for a penalty are pushing to make the game less physical, a direction he strongly opposes:

“Personal foul??? People are really trying to take all of the physicality out of this game.”

Fans echoed Compton’s sentiment, arguing that it wasn’t a personal foul since the contact occurred below the neck and Higgins wasn’t down yet.

However, many who supported the former Commanders linebacker also called him out, urging him to “look in the mirror” as his podcast’s account had posted contradicting tweets on the matter.

Why a personal foul? Hit him in the back – not head or neck – and wasn’t a defenseless receiver — Garret Hussak (@GDHussak) November 18, 2024

Another chimed in and added,

this one is absolutely shoulder to shoulder. No contact with the offense player’s head — ChuckLee (@LakersToxico) November 18, 2024

A user commented,

Your account said it — John (@BENGALSSBLIXWIN) November 18, 2024

Another pointed out,

Bro who runs that account, they have to work for you, no? Bad sign of leadership, have to get the guys in line! — Nicholas ☦️ (@GreatWhiteFitz) November 18, 2024

The Bengals managed to turn things around in the second half, leveling the game but still couldn’t get a win over the Chargers.