Ex-Jets Coach “Disappointed” by Aaron Rodgers’ Mini Camp Absence: “You Know When Vacation Is”

Aaron Rodgers will find it difficult to shake off the controversy surrounding his trip to Egypt, which coincided with the New York Jets’ mandatory minicamp. And while former Jets head coach Eric Mangini believes that Rodgers missing mini-camp won’t affect his performance much, he was still disappointed in the Jets QB.

As he shared with Danny Parkins on ‘The Herd,’ Mangini expressed disappointment with Rodgers for not being fully committed to the team as he said,

“You understand when vacation is, and if you have a trip that’s planned, you can set it up in a way that it doesn’t disturb the one thing that you’re required to do in the offseason.”

The former Jets and Cleveland Browns head coach disapproves of Rodgers’ actions because he was preaching about limiting distractions and outside noise when he took the podium during press conferences.

Besides, as Mangini mentioned, if Rodgers wants to go to Egypt to meet a “sounou” or witch doctor, he can reschedule the trip before or after the mandatory minicamp. It’s a point that FS1’s Joy Taylor brought up based on her experience canceling a trip to Egypt due to personal matters.

The worst repercussions Aaron Rodgers will suffer from skipping mandatory minicamp are paying $101,716 in fines and missing the opportunity to master the playbook. While Rodgers is under contract with the Jets until 2025, the landscape around him might change further if they don’t reach the playoffs. A healthy and focused Aaron Rodgers can bring the Jets to their first postseason berth since 2010.

Jets Have a Lot Riding Aaron Rodgers

As Rodgers preached about blocking all the noise, he invited all the noise created by the media because of his minicamp non-attendance. It’s an unnecessary distraction as they prepare for a season with much at stake. As Mangini added:

“At the end of the day, if he doesn’t win this year, he’s gone, the coaching staff is gone, and the Jets are probably starting over.”

Otherwise, head coach Robert Saleh and his coaching staff might get the pink slip. The ten-time Pro Bowler could also contemplate retirement if they don’t perform to expectations this season.

In some ways, the Jets limited Rodgers’ influence over the roster by letting Randall Cobb walk away and minimizing Allen Lazard’s role on offense. However, he will need all the time he can get to build chemistry with his new teammates, especially offensive linemen Morgan Moses, John Simpson, and Tyron Smith.

The noise regarding Rodgers’ mandatory minicamp absence will become mute once he shows up at training camp. However, the reverb it made, as far as setting an example to the other guys in the locker room, will continue to sound off and will get revisited after every loss.