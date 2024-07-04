Proud of My Dude Aaron Rodgers for Going to Egypt, He Deserves it: James Jones

While Aaron Rodgers going on an overseas trip might not generate massive headlines, his recent trip to Egypt inspired much furor because it coincided with the New York Jets’ mandatory minicamp. He reportedly went to the transcontinental nation to visit a ‘sounou’ or a witch doctor, among other activities.

Advertisement

As the discussion for Rodgers’ trip divides the football world, FS1’s James Jones defended the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player, saying he deserves a vacation after attending all voluntary offseason team activities this year. Rodgers’ former Green Bay Packers teammate added that missing minicamp won’t dampen their chances to compete this year.

“I’m proud of my dude for taking some time to himself, planning his trip to Egypt because he’s been at everything. If I’ve been at everything in the last two years and I’m a four-time MVP and All-Pro, whatever you say, Super Bowl champion, I’m all that, listen, I deserve to get two days since I’ve been here, been the ultimate teammate, when I’m hurt, when I’m not hurt, all of that.”

In addition to Jones, Jets All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner doesn’t see an issue regarding Rodgers skipping the multi-day minicamp and even stated his case on X/Twitter. Meanwhile, SNY NFL insider Connor Hughes reported that multiple Jets players see no problem with Aaron Rodgers skipping mandatory minicamp while mirroring Gardner’s reasoning.

Multiple reports revealed that the Super Bowl XLV champion scheduled this trip last year while recovering from an Achilles injury in their 2023 season-opener against the Buffalo Bills. He lasted four snaps until a Leonard Floyd sack abruptly ended Rodgers’ promising season.

Joy Taylor Shares Her Take on Aaron Rodgers’ Egypt Trip

As Jones defended his former teammate, his fellow panelist, Joy Taylor, could not care less about Rodgers skipping minicamp. However, she found an issue about the ten-time Pro Bowl quarterback opting to push forward with the trip rather than rescheduling it after the minicamp. The sister of Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor drew from her experience of recently canceling a trip to Egypt due to personal matters.

“The point is, it’s not that hard to reschedule. I don’t care that he missed mandatory OTAs. I’m just saying that as someone who literally had to reschedule a trip to Egypt, it’s not that difficult to do. He could have just moved it to the two days after the mandatory OTAs like that on the board.”

The trip’s timing also turned off Taylor’s fellow ‘Speak’ panelist Emmanuel Acho, who argued that Rodgers should be in minicamp because he’s not the best at his playing position. Acho added that even Patrick Mahomes, quarterback of the two-time defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs, did not skip the mandatory minicamp.

It’s no secret that Aaron Rodgers engages in alternative wellness activities like the ayahuasca retreat he attended with Jordan Poyer. He also went on a ‘darkness retreat’ before declaring his intention to play for the Jets last year. Therefore, visiting a ‘SWNW’ in Egypt is no surprise. His absence would be worth it if it could help him stay healthy and play like someone deserving of a three-year, $112.5 million restructured contract.