Ex-Jets HC Believes Dallas is the Best Landing Spot for Bill Belichick

For the first time in 45 years, Bill Belichick is missing from the NFL in a coaching role. Sadly, the Patriots’ dismal run in 2023 led to his exit and the 72-year-old chose a broadcasting career. However, if reports are real, Belichick wants to return to the 2025 NFL with a new team. Interestingly, former Jets Head Coach Eric Mangini named the best destination for the Tennessee native – the Dallas Cowboys.

Detailing his views to Colin Cowherd on the Herd Podcast, Mangini outlined how Belichick is just 13 wins away from Don Shula’s 347 wins as a head coach. However, he wondered which GM would stand up to Bill and say, “This player is better for your vision than the player you like.” Mangini added,

“Maybe Dallas is the best place for Bill because the GM is the owner and that’s one person you can’t push back against and he was able to make it work with Bill Parcells. So maybe he can make it work with Bill Belichick.”

Earlier in January 2024, reports suggested Belichick as the frontrunner for the Cowboys coaching role. However, it remains to be seen how his exit from the Patriots will impact his chances. Notably, the present Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy’s tenure ends after this year.

If the Cowboys don’t win a Super Bowl to end their 28-year Super Bowl drought, McCarthy is unlikely to get an extension. In addition, after the one-year gap, Belichick, who was once the highest-paid Head Coach, might not be expensive, meaning the Cowboys can get him for a balanced deal.

But what are Bill Belichick’s priorities in the 2025 season? NFL Insider Tom Pelissero shared an update while guest-hosting the Rich Eisen Show last week.

Tom Pelissero Thinks Bill Belichick “Intends to Coach” in 2025

The experienced insider stated Belichick is trying to “shape his public persona” for the 2025 season. Interestingly, Bill appeared on the Pat McAfee Show in the 2024 NFL Draft and signed a deal with ‘Inside the NFL’ to join as an analyst.

However, Pelissero shared doubts about whether the former Patriots HC would maintain a good working relationship with Jerry Jones. The reason? Jones “oversees personnel, holds press conferences after games, and runs things his way.”

This aspect of the Cowboys owner is directly opposite to that of Belichick, who likes to control everything. However, there is a possibility of seeing a different Belichick next season as he tries to make amends for a comeback.