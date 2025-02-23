Drew Bledsoe Recalls How His Brother Thought the QB Had Died on the Way to the Hospital After Mo Lewis’ Hit

Feb 1, 1998; Honolulu, HI, USA; FILE PHOTO; AFC guard Will Shields (68) of the Kansas City Chiefs attempts to block for quarterback Drew Bledsoe (11) of the New England Patriots under pressure from defensive tackle John Randle (93) of the Minnesota Vikings during 1998 Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium. Mandatory Credit: VJ Lovero-USA TODAY NETWORK

It was Week 3 of the 2001 NFL campaign. Trailing 10-3 with 5:31 remaining against the New York Jets, Drew Bledsoe—then the Patriots QB—tried scrambling for a first down on 3rd-and-10. What happened next basically kickstarted Tom Brady’s career as New England’s star quarterback.

Before Brady became the greatest player in NFL history, he was Drew Bledsoe’s backup quarterback. The New England Patriots didn’t imagine Brady would be a major part of what became their first-ever championship season. But as fate would have it, Brady would be thrust into action early in the year. And it was all because of the hit Bledsoe took from Jets LB Mo Lewis.

Lewis rammed into Bledsoe and rocked him along the sidelines after an eight-yard gain.

September 23, 2001 Drew Bledsoe is hit by the NY Jets Mo Lewis and is replaced after 1 more series by unproven Tom Brady Drew would never get his job back. Brady and the Pats would go on to win 6 Super Bowls in an unprecedented run of excellencepic.twitter.com/MA4J4e6pk0 — Rose (@UnknownModeX) September 23, 2021

The former quarterback recalled the massive hit – which tore a blood vessel in his chest – detailing his nerve-wracking hospital trip, one where his brother believed he had died in transit.

“My brother jumped in the ambulance with me. And on the way to the hospital, I’m sitting there. I’m bleeding out internally. And my brother’s looking at me [when] all of a sudden, I just went lights out… he thought I was done… [the hospital] said I had over two liters of blood in my chest cavity… it was gnarly,” he told Gerard Michaels on YouTube.

Bledsoe said he’s “super proud” because he “never stayed down” following the hit. He actually returned to the field, playing all three snaps on the next drive before exiting the contest.

Had he not been diagnosed with a concussion, he may not have been removed from the game. Fortunately for his long-term health, though, he was benched for New England’s final offensive possession.

Bledsoe was a quality NFL quarterback. It’s a bit disappointing that, nationally, he’s remembered more for kickstarting Brady’s GOAT run than his own professional career. Patriots fans, however, hold him in higher esteem. Bledsoe didn’t start in Super Bowl XXXVI, but New England may not have reached the game without him.

Drew Bledsoe contributed to Pats’ first Super Bowl victory

In a role reversal, Brady injured his ankle against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship game. That ailment paved the way for Bledsoe to return. He was far from excellent, completing just 47.6% (10/21) of his passes for 102 yards. But he captained two scoring drives and kneeled out the 24-17 victory.

When @DrewBledsoe came in for an injured Tom Brady in the AFC Championship. (Jan. 27, 2002) pic.twitter.com/682YDo681I — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) August 1, 2020

Bledsoe stated it was “nice” to “get a little taste” of leading the team to the Super Bowl. That said, it “also kind of sucked” because he didn’t get the payoff of fighting for the Lombardi Trophy as a starter despite his efforts.

The Patriots traded Bledsoe to the Buffalo Bills in the offseason. Bledsoe then spent three years in Buffalo and 22 games with the Dallas Cowboys before retiring. His sadness about not starting in Super Bowl XXXVI is understandable. Regardless, he can sleep well at night knowing he was a factor in New England winning its first title.