Ex-Packers QB Predicts Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders Will Get Drafted by the Same Team

The biggest storylines leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft have predictably centered around two polarizing stars from the Colorado Buffaloes — Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Shedeur Sanders. They are, after all, among the top prospects in their class, and their landing spots have been the subject of many discussions.

While most NFL Draft experts and mock drafters agree that Hunter is going to go in the top three no matter what, there has been a strangely wide range of views when it comes to Sanders’ draft stock. Previously thought to be a lock to be the No. 1 pick, he’s now landing all over the place in the first round. His most common landing spots, however, are with the New York Jets at No. 7 or the New York Giants at No. 3.

Kurt Benkert, who spent five years on NFL practice squads but barely ever threw an NFL pass each season, recently released his first mock draft. The founder of Dime Labs, a company that produces footballs, predicted that Sanders would land with the Giants as well. However, he doesn’t have him going to the Giants at No. 3 but rather at No. 32, with the team trading back into the first round.

And who does he have the Giants taking at No. 3? Sanders’ Colorado teammate, Hunter.

This is one of what has to be a tiny number of mock drafts that have the two Colorado stars continuing their partnership into the NFL. It would be a massive coup for the Giants, surely reshaping the perception around the team. It would also change the trajectory of their franchise in one night. However, how realistic is it?

For our money, this is definitely possible, but not in the way that Benkert laid it out. There’s no chance the Philadelphia Eagles trade the No. 32 pick to the Giants to help their bitter rivals pick up their QB of the future. It’s also hard to believe the Steelers are going to pass on Shedeur at No. 21 considering their own QB situation.

However, if the Giants were to trade into the mid-teens, they could certainly pull off this Colorado double bubble. They’d just have to pay a little more for the privilege. The rest of Benkert’s mock draft was just as bold, to say the least, as he highlighted how much of a crapshoot this year’s D-Day is shaping up to be.

“I personally think we see a ton of trades in the first round, but this year’s draft is gonna be a crapshoot. I could see four quarterbacks go in the first round, I could see one go in the first round,” a confused Benkert commented under his draft projection.

“I also think different team value different players at different spots. Outside of the top three players, I think anyone’s guess is as good as the other. Keep in mind last year the Falcons paid Kirk Cousins an a**load of money, then traded up to take Penix,” he continued.

Most replies to Benkert’s tweet of his mock draft 1.0 were simply discussing his picks or questioning some of his more strange choices. The lion’s share, however, were fans of Big Blue praying that Benkert turns out to be the Nostradamus of our age.

Some other fun picks Benkert had included the top wideout prospect, Tetairoa McMillan, teaming up with Drake Maye in New England at No. 4. The Las Vegas Raiders, meanwhile, earned the right to nab Boise State star RB Ashton Jeanty at No. 6. That pairing seems like a lock, especially with most mock drafts slotting him there.