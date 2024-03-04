Johnny Manziel Reciprocates Love for Cam Newton After Being Named the Best College QB Since 2000

Johnny Manziel became infamous for his underwhelming NFL career as a Cleveland Browns quarterback, clouded by domestic violence allegations and struggling with sobriety. Despite his downfall, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner remains an iconic figure in college football history, for his many achievements. Continuing to be recognized, he has now secured the 13th spot in ESPN’s list of the top 80 college quarterbacks since 2000, which apparently doesn’t settle well with the 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton.

During his recent sparring session on the ‘4th & 1′ podcast‘, Cam Newton reacted to the infamous list made by ESPN, which has become the talk of the town, but not for the reason the outlet might have hoped. They have named Baker Mayfield as the top QB since 2000, which even Newton couldn’t concur with. Therefore, he crafted his own list and initially chose Vince Young as his No. 1 QB from college in the past two decades, but as soon as Johnny Manziel’s name came up, the former Panthers man couldn’t keep it together and immediately crowned Johnny Football as the king. He said,

“I will put Johnny Manziel at No. 1, because of his impact. This dude has Drake on his favorite list.”’

Johnny Manziel, who stood at the nucleus of Cam’s argument, was quick to react to Cam Newton’s words. He reposted the clip from Cam’s podcast and inked a thankful note in the caption.

“1ØVĒ @CameronNewton,” wrote the former quarterback who has transitioned to entrepreneurship since.

Nonetheless, in the ESPN ranking, Manziel’s two-year stint at the Texas A&M Aggies, highlights his impressive stats, including 7,820 passing yards and 63 passing touchdowns. He also amassed 2,169 yards on the ground with 30 rushing scores. Despite his struggles in transitioning to the NFL, Manziel’s college achievements resonate with fans even today.

Fans React to Cam Newton’s Take About Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel has remained a debated name in the football landscape. His highs and lows have both stirred the fans and football pundits. So, it didn’t take long for a few fans to pull any punches when throwing shades at the former Browns man, while others were more than happy with Newton’s take. Let’s take a look:

“My top 5 College football game changers: 1. Cam 2. Johnny Football 3. Vince Y 4. Lamar 5. Tebow Honorable mention. Frazier,” expressed a fan.

“Bro, I feel like you singlehandedly sealed Texas A&M’s position in the SEC!” credited another Cam Newton fan for the host’s impact on Texas A&M’s success in the SEC.

A fan enthusiastically supports Cam Newton’s endorsement of Johnny Manziel, “CAM KNOWS WHAT HE’S TALKING ABOUT!!! MY CLIENT, JOHNNY FOOTBALL, #1!!! NONDEBATABLE!!!”

Some fans also expressed criticism of Johnny Manziel in college football, “Johnny, you s**ks bro.”

“Manziel didn’t win shit. Forget the impact,” differed one fan who did not agree with Newton, focusing solely on his lack of championship titles.

Despite the variety of opinions, Johnny Manziel’s impact on college football is undeniable. It is evidenced by his accolades with the Aggies, as he remains a sustained name in the CFB arena. As a standout quarterback, Manziel achieved multiple milestones, including becoming the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy.

He also received recognition as the SEC Freshman of the Year. His dual-threat abilities on the field set him apart, as he surpassed both passing and rushing milestones early in his career.