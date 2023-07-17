“I Won’t Have 10 Interceptions This Year”: Dak Prescott, After Leading League With 15 Picks, Makes Bold Claim About Next Year

Dak Prescott threw a whopping 15 interceptions last year, enough to lead the league, but he claims next season will be different. Dak Prescott set a benchmark for himself next year, and if things go well, he’ll be much less of a turnover-prone quarterback than he was last year. Prescott is one of the top quarterbacks in the league. He’s been the Dallas Cowboys franchise leader for some time now, and he will be for some time. However, after several great NFL seasons, Prescott hit an all-time low last year.

More than just his interception problem, Prescott struggled to air the ball out like he used to. As per Pro Football Reference, Prescott threw for only 238.3 yards per game last season which was a steep drop off from his 278.1 in 2021. Some of it may attributed to the fact that his pass protection wasn’t as good last year as it has been in previous seasons, but all the blame can’t go to the offensive line. Prescott didn’t make as many good decisions last year, and it showed. It’s perhaps why the Cowboys leaned more on their run game last year, ranking 8th in the NFL in rushing yards, as per NFL.com. Additionally, Prescott did injure his thumb last year, leading to him missing four games, so perhaps that could explain the drop in production.

Dak Prescott Vows To Go Below 10 Interceptions

Prescott knows he played poorly last year, despite the Cowboys’ success. They had a great record, but nobody was sold on them as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

In the Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Prescott threw two interceptions in a game where inexperienced quarterback Brock Purdy outplayed him. Games like these can quickly define Prescott’s career if he doesn’t start producing quickly.

However, Prescott is already getting his mindset tuned in for next year. He knows what he has to focus on, and he has made a commitment to reducing his turnovers for next year, per NFL.com.

Prescott Has a Massive Year Ahead of Him

For a $160 million contract, Prescott is expected to deliver big results for his team. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to do that consistently.

The Cowboys are a playoff threat every year, but they’re never considered in the same class as some of the Super Bowl contenders from the NFC.

They’ve choked away playoff games, dealt with injuries, and have had some bad luck, to be fair. However, Prescott hasn’t shown himself to be an elite quarterback either. There are many questions about his future with the team, and if he’s the right guy for the Cowboys to succeed with.

This year could be massive for him, as he will be a free agent in the 2024 offseason. Will Dallas re-sign him? Prescott will no doubt demand the max, but does he actually deserve that much? The 2023-24 season will decide that much.